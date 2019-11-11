Americans Are Cutting Back on Other Monthly Expenses to Afford Healthcare Premiums

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is just kicking off and "survey says": insured Americans aren't impressed. HealthPocket, a free information source designed to help consumers find medical coverage, today released results of a pulse survey which found that many Americans are facing rising healthcare costs. In fact, more than 40% of those surveyed have found it difficult to pay their monthly insurance premium.

The survey also found that another 41% are needing to cut back on other monthly expenses in order to be able afford their monthly insurance premium. Interestingly, nearly 60% of those surveyed are on an employer provided plan.

However, the HealthPocket survey found that Americans are looking to elected officials to bring down costs, as 68% say that providing affordable healthcare should be a political issue. Healthcare is the second most important issue to those surveyed next to the economy in the upcoming Presidential Election.

Some other key findings include:

18% didn't know when open enrollment takes place.

21% didn't think the Affordable Care Act was in effect anymore.

62% pay under $250 a month on their health insurance premium.

a month on their health insurance premium. 25% don't think that Republicans, Democrats or the Private Sector have the answer to bring down healthcare costs.

40% of those insured are experiencing rising monthly healthcare premiums.

