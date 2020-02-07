Americans Are Eating 32% More Pizza than Ten Years Ago

"When you have a pizza, you have an instant party," says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Don't be held to tradition—you can create a culinary masterpiece when you mix, match and grate artisan cheese on your pizza. Chefs and consumers all over the country know the many delicious cheeses from Wisconsin can take an ordinary pizza to new levels. Try adding truffle gouda, feta, alpine, gorgonzola—the possibilities are endless."

If you need inspiration to create the ultimate pizza party at home, including entertaining tips and mouthwatering recipes, check out the latest issue of Grate.Pair.Share. online magazine. The top three tips to elevate your pizza party are to prep ingredients in advance, shred your own cheese and create a custom cheese blend. The best pizza cheese blends include at least one cheese for meltability combined with one or more full-flavored cheeses.

To impress guests with an epic cheese pull, use an excellent melting cheese such as whole milk or part-skim mozzarella, Monterey jack or fontina. While mozzarella tends to reign supreme as the people's choice for pizza toppings, and for good reason, it isn't your only option. From creamy muenster to soft, fresh ricotta, and even full-bodied brick, there are so many different cheeses you can use to craft a killer pizza.

If you're hungry for pizza but don't have time to cook, check out Giordano's, Toppers Pizza, MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company or the many more restaurant partners that use Wisconsin Cheese!

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 175 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

