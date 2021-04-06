Americans Are Most Looking Forward to a Caribbean Vacation as Vaccines Ramp

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rise of vaccination forecasted to bring travelling back to normalcy, Americans are eager to take a much-needed vacation. According to a finance website survey, 57 percent of consumers have a trip planned for 2021, with 16 percent saying they booked the trip right after hearing that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout had begun. Moreover, recent data from travel search site Kayak showed that Caribbean destinations are the most searched international destinations out of US airports.

In response to the uptick, American Airlines is planning to fly all its planes in May. The company is working to increase flight frequencies and cities across its network, including a rapid expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"We're optimistic for the summer of 2021," said Julie Rath, American Airlines vice president of customer experience. "So, we're optimistic that we'll continue to see travel and especially leisure travel as we've been seeing recently, continue to increase," she added.

Since September last year, a handful of CARICOM Member States decided to operate in a travel bubble to resuscitate the COVID-19 challenged travel and tourism sector. This means that travellers from countries within the bubble do not have to be subject to PCR testing or quarantine restrictions. Furthermore, the Commonwealth of Dominica, a nation part of the bubble, launched its extended-stay visa programme dubbed "Work in Nature" (WIN). The visa provides the opportunity to work remotely on the island for up to 18 months. Currently, Jet Blue and American Airlines operate flights from the US to Dominica.

American travellers need a negative PCR test taken 24-72 hours before arrival and must submit an online health questionnaire. Upon arrival, passengers undergo another test. If it is negative, they are taken to either a "Safe in Nature" certified property or a quarantine location for at least five days. On the fifth day, travellers are re-tested and released from quarantine if negative.

In recent years, Dominica has become a popular destination for eco-tourism and internationally renowned for its commitment to achieving climate resilience. This was pledged by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit following Hurricane Maria and supported by Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme. The Programme's funding has helped several eco-resorts, a geothermal plant, and weather-resistant and affordable housing for citizens.

Introduced in 1993, the CBI Programme enables foreign investors and their families to acquire second citizenship once donating to the government fund or investing in pre-approved real estate options. Investors who opt for the real estate route have various international brands to choose from, including Hilton, the Marriott and Kempinski, alongside other boutique eco-resorts. Once successfully undergoing the necessary due diligence checks, investors gain access to benefits ranging from visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to over 140 destinations, alternative business opportunities and the ability to pass citizenship down.

