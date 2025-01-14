Americans Are Moving Abroad at Record Rates: Discover The Top 5 European Destinations for 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by rising costs of living, political tensions, and the search for a better quality of life, record numbers of Americans are making the bold decision to move abroad to Europe. According to Shawna Lum , CEO of Move Overseas Now , a trusted resource for aspiring expats, over 35,000 Americans made significant progress toward their international relocation in 2024 through the company's free online events and programs. An additional 13,500 participants planned their moves in detail via the "Abroad in a Year Masterclass."

Shawna Lum enjoys a serene coffee moment by the shores of Lake Como, Italy. Since relocating to Spain in 2016 from California, she has guided thousands of Americans—retirees, remote workers, business owners, students, and sabbatical-seekers—in making their move to Europe.

"Certain regions in Europe are becoming increasingly attractive to Americans due to their affordability, vibrant lifestyles, strong sense of community, and diverse opportunities," said Shawna Lum, Founder and CEO of Move Overseas Now, who relocated from Los Angeles, CA to Barcelona, Spain in 2016. "Many of our past clients are enjoying life on Spain and Portugal's coast for less than $2,500 a month—that's the kind of lifestyle that's possible abroad. These regions provide unmatched opportunities for those seeking to cut costs, improve their quality of life, reduce stress, and embrace a completely new way of living. Moreover, 2025 has visa programs specifically designed to accommodate the needs of Americans seeking to make the move."

The Top Destinations for Expats in 2025

Move Overseas Now has identified the five most popular destinations for Americans seeking to relocate abroad due to the low cost of living and easy visa routes:

Spain – Famous for its vibrant culture, excellent healthcare system, and relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, Spain remains a top destination. With diverse visa options such as the non-lucrative visa for retirees, the digital nomad visa for remote workers, the NALCAP program for those who want to get paid to teach English in Spain (up to 62 years old), and student visas for those aiming to learn the language or pursue advanced degrees, Spain stands out as a premier choice for expats. Currently, more than 45,000 Americans are living in Spain , making it one of the most popular European destinations for U.S. citizens. Portugal – A perennial favorite, Portugal attracts expats with its affordable living, friendly visa options, and sunny climate. The D7 and D8 visas have become particularly popular among Americans, offering flexible pathways for retirees, remote workers, and entrepreneurs. With over 10,000 Americans now residing in Portugal , the country's expat community continues to grow, offering a strong network and vibrant lifestyle for newcomers. Italy – Beloved for its rich history, incredible cuisine, and welcoming small-town charm, Italy is a dream destination. The country offers a variety of visa options, including the elective residency visa for retirees, the digital nomad visa for remote workers, the start-up visa for entrepreneurs, and student visas for those looking to pursue higher education or immerse themselves in the language and culture. France – Offering a blend of urban sophistication and rural tranquility, France appeals to those seeking balance and beauty. Best visa pathways are the Long Stay Visa in France for retirees or the Entrepreneur Visa for those who have a business. Netherlands – Renowned for its progressive culture, top-notch infrastructure, and strong English-speaking communities, the Netherlands is an attractive option for expats. It offers opportunities for job sponsorships, and the DAFT visa is particularly appealing to Americans. This visa allows you to start a business in the Netherlands by funding a Dutch bank account with €4,500—no prior business operation required. The Netherlands makes it easy for entrepreneurs to establish themselves and take advantage of its dynamic economy and welcoming environment.

Why Are So Many Americans Moving to Europe?

Recent surveys conducted by Move Overseas Now reveal that the recent election, rising safety concerns in the US, burn out, financial considerations, a desire for better healthcare, and the opportunity to explore new lifestyles are driving Americans to relocate abroad. Europe offers the ideal blend of cost-effectiveness, culture, safety and adventure.

Brandy, a recent Move Overseas Now client, made the difficult decision to leave the United States for the sake of her family's future. She felt that her 14-year old daughter no longer had a secure future in the U.S. "I couldn't let her grow up in an environment like this." Concerned about safety and the rise in school violence, Brandy and her family recently secured their Spanish visas through the Los Angeles consulate and are preparing for their new life abroad.

How Move Overseas Now Empowers Aspiring Expats

For many, moving abroad is a lifelong dream that often feels out of reach, leaving them with lingering regret. Move Overseas Now takes the stress out of the process through its innovative online programs and events. The free "Abroad in a Year Masterclass" equips participants with expert advice, step-by-step guidance on visa and citizenship pathways, and a supportive community, transforming the dream of living abroad into an achievable reality.

"Americans are unhappier than ever and we're committed to helping Americans transform their lives," said Shawna Lum. "Our goal is to save people countless hours of research and help them avoid the wrong approaches that waste time and money with their move abroad. With clear guidance, practical tools, and strategies that save thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours, moving overseas becomes an exciting opportunity for growth and change."

Start Your Journey Today

Ready to explore life abroad? Visit MoveOverseasNow.com or enroll in the next free Abroad in a Year Masterclass to take the first step toward your new life.

About Move Overseas Now

Move Overseas Now is a leading resource for Americans planning to permanently relocate abroad. With innovative programs, hosting online conferences, expert insights, and a supportive community, the company has helped thousands achieve their dream of international living.

