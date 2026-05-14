Americans Are Ready To Stop 'Maxxing' and Start Enjoying Food Again - And This Queso Brand Is Listening

57% of Americans are "sick and tired" of being told what they should and shouldn't be eating.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are exhausted by the 'maxxing' culture proteinmaxxing, fibermaxxing, wellnessmaxing – where every bite, habit and routine is optimized, tracked and judged. And, they say they feel guilty when they don't conform to the latest maxxed out health and lifestyle trends.

According to new data by Pancho's Cheese Dip, Americans are exhausted by the 'maxxing' culture - proteinmaxxing, fibermaxxing, wellnessmaxing - where every bite, habit and routine is optimized, tracked and judged. And, they say they feel guilty when they don't conform to the latest maxxed out health and lifestyle trends. According to new data by Pancho's Cheese Dip, Americans are exhausted by the 'maxxing' culture - proteinmaxxing, fibermaxxing, wellnessmaxing - where every bite, habit and routine is optimized, tracked and judged. And, they say they feel guilty when they don't conform to the latest maxxed out health and lifestyle trends. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXZaRB-DJVr/

This 'maxxing' fatigue is showing up in new data. According to a survey commissioned by Pancho's Cheese Dip and conducted by Talker Research, 64% of Americans believe the nation has a serious "obsession problem," where people will find anything to obsess over. The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults found over half obsess over food (65%) and health and fitness (55%). From collagen supplements to creatine, each new fad is adding to a growing sense of burnout shaping today's health and wellness culture.

The data shows a strong counter-sentiment is emerging as 77% of Americans believe food should be fun . One brand embracing this idea is Pancho's Cheese Dip . In a world of constant optimization, the Southern-style queso brand is embracing "quesomaxxing" as a tongue-in-cheek reminder that not everything in life needs to be tracked, measured or improved. 'Quesomaxxing' is about optimizing the joy of living to the fullest – and that includes indulging in decadent foods and flavors.

Unsurprisingly, queso shows up as one of America's ultimate "I don't care if it's unhealthy, I'm eating it anyway" foods. The moments when people reach for a tub of queso is just as telling, with 49% of survey participants saying queso is an essential food or snack during Taco Tuesdays, 45% for Superbowl Sunday, Cinco de Mayo (44%), game nights (33%) and hosting friends (31%). And when it comes to chips and dips, queso edges out its perceived 'healthier' rival with 54% of younger Americans saying they would rather have chips and queso than chips and guac (46%). Among Gen Z, their taste for queso is even stronger. Half said their love for queso is so high, they'd even drink it through a straw.

"People feel like they have to 'maxx out' every part of their lives right now," said Lindsay Amundson, VP, Head of Marketing at Pancho's Cheese Dip. "We think there's really only one thing worth 'maxxing'— fun. Enjoy your favorite foods, enjoy your life, and don't overthink it."

The Data Supports the Max Burnout

According to the survey data, GLP-1s (57%), calorie counting (54%) and health tech data analysis (43%) are the topics leading the wellness space, with proteinmaxxing (28%), air frying (46%) and snack foods advertising themselves as healthy (44%) also scoring highly among participants.

73% of these participants said there is at least one health or food-related obsession they wish they could permanently erase from the collective consciousness, and many of the above subjects sit high on that list.

Over six in 10 said it's exhausting to try and keep up with the latest health and wellness food trends and obsessions (62%) or to try and avoid foods they like just to lose weight (61%).

Nearly a quarter (23%) said they frequently feel guilty or judged when they eat their favorite, not-so-healthy foods.

People believe obsessions over health and fitness or their food comes from social media influencers (57%), companies pushing ad campaigns (46%) and celebrities (41%).

What We Would Rather Be Doing

Across multiple different scenarios, the survey found many people would rather enjoy snacking and hanging out with their friends than take on health-focused activities.

Close to two in three (64%) said they would rather have a margarita on the patio than a protein shake after the gym (36%)

92% would rather share their favorite foods with their friends than go to group spin classes (8%)

Sixty-five percent said they would rather run away from their problems than run a 5k (35%)

68% of survey participants believe America would be a lot happier if people didn't obsess over their health or food.

The survey also captured just how good eating guilt-free feels: respondents compared it to relaxing on the beach (38%), having an orgasm (21%), and giving the middle finger to health influencers (16%).

With 37% of Americans trying to embrace "counterculture," AKA not falling into what everyone else is obsessing over, Pancho's has recognized a moment to encourage fun and humor in a time when wellness feels overwhelming.

"Food really should be something you enjoy and appreciate," continued Amundson. "When you stop focusing on what you think you 'should' be doing, you can be more present and get 'maxx' enjoyment out of the experience itself."

Quesomaxxing Starts Now

Pancho's is kicking off quesomaxxing on Cinco de Mayo, just in time for patio season, margarita season and, now officially, queso season. An integrated campaign will run through the summer, spanning influencer content and digital media all united by one message: optimize less, queso more.

For those here for quesomaxxing, Pancho's has two new flavors arriving this summer: Triple Cheese and Salsa Queso. More bold, restaurant-style flavors to love, nothing to feel guilty about.

Learn more about Pancho's Cheese Dip and available flavors at PanchosFoods.com and find Pancho's Cheese Dip in the refrigerated aisle at select retailers nationwide.

Research Methodology

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Pancho's Cheese Dip and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Apr. 10 and Apr. 16, 2026.

To view the complete methodology as part of AAPOR's Transparency Initiative, please visit the Talker Research Process and Methodology page .

About Pancho's Queso

Founded in 1956, Pancho's began as a family-owned restaurant in Memphis after a trip to Mexico inspired a love of bold flavors and communal food. According to family lore, Pancho's was among the first restaurants to serve queso, long before it became a menu staple nationwide. That original restaurant-style recipe, made with real cheese and just the right mix of spices, is the same one behind the brand's refrigerated cheese dips today. What started as a local favorite has become a classic grocery staple, especially across the South and Midwest, where Pancho's queso is a go-to for football season, family gatherings, and everyday dipping.

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SOURCE Pancho's Cheese Dip