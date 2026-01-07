Americans Are Turning Household Clutter Into Cash -- Grasons Shares Insights and Consumer Tips for Identifying Valuable Items

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing national "clutter-to-cash" movement is prompting Americans to take a fresh look at the belongings filling their homes, as rising interest in resale markets continues to surge. As highlighted recently by The Wall Street Journal, families nationwide are exploring ways to convert unused household items into extra income — from furniture and collectibles to toys, tools, and artwork.

Grasons, a leading provider of estate sale and business liquidation services with 60 franchise locations, reports increased demand from families seeking expert guidance on what items hold real value and how to approach the liquidation process effectively.

"People are often surprised by the resale potential sitting right in their own homes," said Brandon Ciaccio, Brand President of Grasons. "Our teams help families understand what's worth selling, what the market is responding to, and the best way to navigate a large volume of belongings."

According to Grasons franchise owners, inquiries increasingly come from homeowners who are not moving or settling an estate, but who simply want to downsize, simplify, or make informed decisions about long-held items.

To help consumers get started, Grasons offers the following insights:

Start with categories that reliably sell.

Mid-century furnishings, vintage toys, tools, vinyl records, Pyrex, glassware, décor, and unique collectibles often draw strong interest.





Old electronics, rugs, typewriters, artwork, handbags, and ceramics may have higher value than expected.





Even worn items may sell well if they are unusual or difficult to find.





Listing items one at a time can be overwhelming. Estate liquidation experts can evaluate, price, and market belongings efficiently, often increasing total return.





Families dealing with decades of accumulated belongings — especially across generations — benefit from professional support and clear guidance.

Grasons is currently evaluating opportunities to expand additional service offerings in 2026 to meet growing consumer interest in organizational resources.

"For many families, this isn't just decluttering — it's a pathway to creating space, reducing stress, and recapturing value from possessions they no longer use," Ciaccio added.

For more information about Grasons estate sale and business liquidation services, visit www.grasons.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, Evive Brands, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons