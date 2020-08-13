Americans Are Willing to Give up TV, Alcohol and Sports to Never Pay Taxes Again

The year 2020 has introduced many new challenges. In the US, roughly 15% percent of the population is currently receiving unemployment benefits, and the economy continues to be impacted by the Coronavirus. Republic Wireless was founded on a commitment to make cell phone service affordable for everyone and has kept to that promise with the average Republic member paying only $20 per month. Members make more calls and use more data over WiFi and do not need wasteful unlimited plans. From the beginning, Republic Wireless has had a following among those hyper-focused on living debt free and achieving financial independence, and the results of the survey reinforce this focus:

One-third of Americans (32%) say they live paycheck to paycheck, while only 9% of Republic Wireless customers say they are in that same situation.

17% of the general public say they are saving enough for retirement while 10 percent more (27%) of Republic Wireless customers are saving enough.

But both segments say they are working to get into a better place with 17% of both Republic Wireless customers and the general public saying they have a plan to get out of debt.

Nearly a month after this year's postponed tax day, we're approaching a time when many families get a chance to pay down debt with tax refunds. While 58% of respondents indicated they had already received a refund, those still expecting to get some cash back say they have already made plans for what they will do with the money. 33% say they will save their refund for a rainy day (if their financial situation is to change), 28% will pay down debt, 21% will use a refund to pay for everyday expenses, while only 5% will splurge on something special for the family, and a mere 3% will put the money aside for vacation.

For Republic Wireless these plans begged the question, "What would people be willing to give up to never pay taxes again?" The answers were surprising. People need to play! And maybe we didn't miss watching sports so much after all. 42.5% would give up watching sports, while only 28.3% would give up playing their favorite sport. More people said they would give up TV (12%) vs. listening to music (7.7%). (Perhaps Americans are all "binged out" on TV.) What about giving up driving and riding cars, or even their best friends? Taxpayers say they are least likely to give up these, with only 5% willing to hand over their car keys and 5% willing to unfriend their best friends to never have to pay taxes again. And lastly would they give up sex or their cell phone? No, we are not making this up: 12.3% said they'd give up sex, while only 6.2% would give up their cell phone!

The responses to the survey are highlighted in this fun interactive quiz.

https://pages.republicwireless.com/tax-return-quiz

What Americans are willing to give up in exchange for never having to pay taxes again?

Watching sports (42.5%)

Playing video games (39.7%)

Beer, wine, cocktails (37.2%)

Playing your favorite sport (28.3%)

Working out (22.3%)

Eating dessert (22.3%)

Pizza, burgers, sushi or whatever is your favorite food (18.7%)

Sex (12.3%)

Watching TV (12.0%)

Traveling (9.0%)

Listening to music (7.7%)

Cell phones (6.2%)

Your favorite hobby (5.5%)

Driving and riding in cars (5.0%)

Your best friends (5.0%)

