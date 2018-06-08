Americans believe putting more control and care in consumers' hands will improve aid effectiveness

91% of Americans agree that people in developing countries should have access to administer to themselves basic health services such as medicines, contraceptives and HIV tests;

73% believe that governments, businesses, and consumers in developing countries should take the lead in investing in the healthcare system in their own countries;

65% are not confident that funding from the U.S. government alone can solve global health challenges like malaria and HIV; and

77% are more likely to buy from a company that ensures people in developing countries have access to affordable care.

Today, PSI released a new vision paper exploring the need to reimagine healthcare for the 21st century and an innovative approach, called Consumer Powered Healthcare, to help accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Featured in a special edition of Impact Magazine, the vision paper introduces a roadmap to healthcare delivery that puts people and countries on a path of greater self-reliance.

"It's time to plan for a future where global health spending comes from a wider variety of sources - from domestic resources raised by host governments, private companies, foundations and philanthropic organizations, and where appropriate, from consumers themselves," said Karl Hofmann, President & CEO, of PSI. "Consumer Powered Healthcare is better healthcare."

Central to this approach is a belief that the global community will see greater health outcomes faster when we treat a beneficiary more like a consumer – when we engage her in program design, and wherever possible, when we bring care to her front door. By approaching health from a consumer's perspective and by expanding the market for products and services, consumers will have more affordable, convenient and effective healthcare options.

The Consumer Powered Healthcare roadmap calls for greater focus in four core areas:

Putting more care and control directly in consumers' hands Revolutionizing the way adolescents access contraception Improving access to public and private primary care networks Unlocking domestic financing in developing countries

For an in-depth look at Consumer Powered Healthcare featured in a special edition of Impact Magazine, please visit: https://www.psi.org/issue-23/

To access results from PSI's "State of Global Health" survey, infographic, executive summary and PSI's vision paper, please visit: https://www.psi.org/2018/06/a-healthier-world/. The research was conducted by KRC Research.

About PSI:

PSI is a leading global health organization working in malaria, HIV, modern contraception and reproductive health, non-communicable diseases and sanitation.

Learn more at www.psi.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americans-believe-putting-more-control-and-care-in-consumers-hands-will-improve-aid-effectiveness-300662383.html

SOURCE PSI

Related Links

http://www.psi.org/

