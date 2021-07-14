Americans Buried in To-Dos and Physical Paper

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released national survey called "The Weight of Paper in the 21st Century American Home," conducted by Organize 365 and The Center of Generational Kinetics, found that many Americans experience stress and anxiety due to overwhelming paper disorganization. The survey was conducted to uncover and establish a deep understanding of the approach and perception of housework and home organization across genders and multiple generations in the United States.

Even in this digital age, Americans are still drowning in paper. They keep stacks of it on the kitchen counter, stash it in drawers and store file cabinets full of documents that never get looked at. More than seventy percent (72%) surveyed believe they will never be truly paperless. And now, as more are working from home — these piles of paper may be stacking up even more, leaving many feeling overwhelmed and stressed by all of the clutter.

However, the vast majority of those surveyed (84%) believe that organization is a learnable skill and are looking for solutions to solve their disorganization.

"Given the inevitable clutter created by staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the paper has started piling up, and it can be overwhelming," said Lisa Woodruff, founder of Organize 365, nationally known professional organizer, podcast host and author of "The Paper Solution." "Of all the paper we have in our lives, 85% of it can be either recycled or shredded. But many people have a tough time figuring out what to keep, what to shred and how to stop it from taking over their life."

This is especially true for millennials, as 55% who were surveyed say they have too much loose paper in their home, such as mail, bills, notes, and flyers. In fact, nearly 70% of millennials say they are unable to find important papers when needed, compared to 50% of baby boomers and 56% of Generation X.

In Woodruff's book, "The Paper Solution," she offers a proven step-by-step guide to tackle paper and teach new practices that will prevent the overwhelm, stress and panic. From solutions such as creating designated household binders for loose paperwork to The Sunday Basket, which is both a physical tool and systemic process for handling all actionable papers, there is help for those buried in paper. Nearly 55% surveyed believe that creating a Sunday Basket would help solve their piles of paper in their homes, particularly men (51%) and millennials at 59%.

As these survey results are released, Woodruff is kicking off an 11-city book tour in Cincinnati, Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Akron and Columbus, Ohio.

For more information on the survey, visit https://organize365.com/research.

Survey Methodology

Organize 365 partnered with The Center for Generational Kinetics to uncover and establish a deep understanding of the approach and perception of housework and home organization across genders and multiple generations in the United States. 1,505 people, aged 25-65, including a 500-person oversample of females, were surveyed from February 24-March 5, 2021.

About Organize 365 and Lisa Woodruff

Organize 365 helps the head of households, in all phases of life, learn the skill of home and paper organization in one year with functional organizing systems that work. Organize 365 is the trusted leader in home and paper organization, and the go-to resource for busy people, future professional organizers, home organization brands and the media. Lisa Woodruff is a bestselling author, productivity specialist, home organization expert and founder and CEO of Organize 365. Lisa teaches and motivates people to organize their home and paper with functional systems that work. Lisa is also the host of the top-rated Organize 365 podcast where she shares strategies for reducing the overwhelm, clearing the mental clutter and living a productive and organized life. To learn more, visit www.organize365.com.

To schedule an interview with Lisa, please contact:

Maureen Cahill

612-385-9164

[email protected]

SOURCE Organize 365

Related Links

https://organize365.com

