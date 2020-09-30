Americans Can Put Down the Bleach as EPA Approves Lemi Shine's Disinfecting Products

The good news comes as Americans swing away from the urgent and short term problem solving common in the early days of the pandemic, to a more balanced, long term concern for the effects of chemicals in their homes. The introduction of Lemi Shine Disinfecting Wipes is just the latest step in a company mission which began in 1994 to clean effectively without harsh chemicals.

"It's not just about keeping surfaces clean and safe amid the pandemic," says Curtis Eggemeyer, chief executive officer, Lemi Shine. "We have to consider the everyday health of American families: expectant mothers, families with young children, pet owners and plant lovers alike. Our research shows that of course shoppers want effective cleaning products that kill viruses and bacteria, but they also want safe products that don't have harmful fumes or leave toxic residue behind."

Lemi Shine's line of breakthrough disinfecting products are on a limited list of products approved by the EPA to effectively disinfect against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19. Also, the wipes are the first to be approved by the EPA for a Designed for the Environment seal. The wipes are 100 percent biodegradable and safe for use on everything from kitchen countertops to highchairs and are ideal for the CDC's recommended "high touch surfaces" including tables, doorknobs, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, among others. Not only are Lemi Shine disinfecting products effective, but they also have deodorizing powers and smell good without the use of perfumes.

Lemi Shine Disinfecting Wipes (EPA reg No. 34810-37-92388) come in a pack of 75 and will be introduced in a phased regional roll out, available at HEB and Kroger stores beginning October 2020 with national retail and online availability by December. Lemi Shine will be introducing a new and improved Disinfecting Multi Surface Spray later in 2020 and adding more products to the line in 2021.

Lemi Shine also offers a complete line of household cleaning products powered 100% by citric extracts and is a trusted resource for families looking to clean with no questionable chemicals.

About Lemi Shine

Lemi Shine's affordable line of safe and effective household cleaning products, including kitchen and bathroom cleaners, appliance cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergent, detergent boosters and more can be purchased at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide or online at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Lowes. The EPA is recognizing Lemi Shine for the second year in a row with a Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award for outstanding achievement in 2020 for the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals for use in households and facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.lemishine.com.

