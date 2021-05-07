Americans Consider Relocating Abroad Due to Increased Violence

LONDON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, the United States saw a significant increase in gun violence in 2020 and recorded the highest toll in 20 years. With a lack of gun control, these numbers only continued to rise in 2021, with over 160 mass shootings – categorised as incidents involving four or more victims – occurring between January 1st and April 26th.

Recently, Lindsay Myeni, the wife of Lindani Myeni, who was gunned down in Honolulu, Hawaii, told the media that she was considering relocating to South Africa to raise her children. Despite her late husband being a South African national, acquiring its citizenship is a lengthy process that can take up to five years.

However, for time-strapped individuals, there is an alternative solution known as Citizenship by Investment. The process requires an applicant to invest in the host nation in exchange for second citizenship, taking as little as two to three months. Pioneered in the Caribbean, St Kitts and Nevis introduced the world's first Citizenship by Investment Programme in 1984 as a means of diversifying its economy and today is recognised globally as a Platinum Standard brand. Once contributing to its Sustainable Growth Fund – aimed at funding socio-economic development on the islands – applicants must undergo a rigorous vetting procedure. Only after passing the checks are applicants granted citizenship.

"In today's climate, a second citizenship is considered the ultimate Plan B," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm that specialises in investment migration. "Over the last year, we've seen an increase in enquires from Americans who are beginning to reevaluate their priorities whether its physical safety, better healthcare or a different lifestyle. Second citizenship can help investors carve out the life they desire."

The dual-island Caribbean nation boasts low crime rates in an idyllic setting with one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. Becoming a citizen grants access to increased travel freedom to nearly 160 destinations, including major business and travel hubs, the right to live, work and study in the nation and lifelong citizenship that can be passed down by descent.

A limited time offer is currently available under St Kitts and Nevis' Sustainable Growth Fund. Under the temporary discount, families of up to four can gain citizenship for $150,000 rather than the previous $195,000.

