Americans Do Not Consider Diamonds Created in a Factory to Be Real Diamonds

Just 16 percent of respondents consider laboratory-grown diamonds to be real diamonds.

"Diamonds are billion-year-old treasures of the Earth that came to us very, very slowly, which makes them uniquely meaningful in today's on-demand world," said DPA Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Lieberherr. "At a time when everything 'artificial' aims to compete with, and replace, 'natural' and 'real,' these results show consumers care about the inherent value, authenticity and symbolism that a diamond carries."

Consumers described diamonds as "genuine," "natural" and "authentic." They called laboratory-grown diamonds "man-made," "artificial" and "imitation."

"Each natural diamond possesses a fingerprint that is tens of millions of years in the making," Mr. Lieberherr said. "As consumers across generations have demonstrated, and this research confirms, 'Real Matters.' The emotion and heritage carried by natural diamonds cannot be replicated in a factory."

Laboratory-grown diamonds are produced in two to three weeks in a factory environment. The differences between natural diamonds and laboratory-grown diamonds go well beyond their origin. Their inclusions and growth structures carry the marks of their very different birth process, which is how they are easily recognizable using specialist equipment. Laboratory-grown diamonds and real diamonds also carry very different emotional and monetary value. Natural diamonds are inherently rare and valuable, whereas laboratory grown diamonds are produced rapidly and at scale, limiting their value and negating resale value.

Conducted May 3-7, the DPA-Harris Interactive poll surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,000 people. The new survey adds to a body of credible and statistically significant surveys conducted in the past year by DPA. This research underpins DPA's goals of better understanding consumers' knowledge and preferences and of fostering transparency within the marketplace about the differences between natural diamonds, laboratory-grown diamonds and other forms of imitation diamonds.

