Americans Expect Congress to Pass Critical Health Care Provisions

Government funding package supports lower drug costs and flexibilities in how people receive care

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP) commends Congressional leaders for including critical health care provisions in this week's continuing resolution to fund the government through March 14, 2025. The bill makes health care more competitive and affordable at a time when voters are clamoring for relief.

As the only health plan association in Washington supportive of pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) transparency, ACHP welcomes the substantial transparency requirements imposed on drug middlemen. Extension of telehealth flexibilities and Hospital at Home waivers further enhance access to high-quality care and improved health outcomes.

"For too long, drug pricing in America has been a Ponzi scheme," said ACHP President and CEO Ceci Connolly. "By targeting large for-profit PBMs and patent thickets designed to block out generic and biosimilar drugs, this bill delivers the well-deserved gift of more affordable medicines to American consumers."

By targeting appropriate entities, such as PBMs and their affiliates, to address concerns within the broker and consultant process and delinking PBM compensation from the cost of the drug in Medicare Part D, this legislation will move the industry toward a more transparent, cost-plus model.

ACHP also strongly supports commonsense patent reform to rein in drug manufacturers' gimmicks known as "patent thickets." This legislation addresses tactics used by brand-name manufacturers for the sole purpose of continuing exclusivity of a drug and boxing out generic and biosimilar alternatives. Allowing greater entry of generics and biosimilars to the market will increase competition and decrease drug costs for Americans. The proposed two-year extension of telehealth flexibilities and five-year extension of the Acute Hospital at Home waivers are critical provisions that will allow patients to continue receiving the high-quality care they expect and value, where they want it.

"ACHP urges quick passage of these provisions which together will move the health care industry in a more cost-effective, transparent direction that meets Americans' needs for affordable and accessible coverage and care," Connolly said.

About ACHP

The Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP) represents the nation's top-performing nonprofit health companies, which serve tens of millions of Americans across nearly 40 states and D.C. ACHP member plans collaborate with providers on high-quality coverage and care — leading the industry in practical reforms, including MA for Tomorrow, our vision for the future of Medicare Advantage.

ACHP is the voice of a unique payer-provider partnership model advancing proven solutions that deliver better value for patients, employers and taxpayers. Contact us for case studies and data about member innovations and results.

