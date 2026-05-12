Americans Feel Guilty Relaxing, ResortPass Report Finds

The findings, based on a national survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, suggest burnout has become a regular part of modern life. Three-quarters of Americans say they feel mentally or physically drained at least once a week, including 27% who feel that way every day.

72% Say Relaxation Is Something People Have to Earn

One in five Americans cannot remember the last time they felt fully rested, yet 72% say relaxation is something people have to earn.

"As a culture, we need to start giving ourselves permission to slow down and take breaks without feeling like we've done something wrong," said Michael Wolf, CEO at ResortPass. "Taking time to pause and recharge is essential, and it's one of the most powerful ways we can show up better in our work, our relationships, and our lives."

More than half of Americans say they experience ten or fewer restorative days in an entire year, including 11% who say they experience none at all. For many people, access to time off is not the main barrier. Eight in ten professionals say they expect to end the year with unused PTO, with many citing work piling up and pressure to always remain available as reasons they avoid taking longer vacations.

And for those who do try to take a break, relief doesn't always come.

7 in 10 Say They Need a Vacation to Recover From Their Vacation

For many people, the stress of a vacation begins before the trip even starts. In 70% of households, one person shoulders the responsibility of planning flights, hotels, and activities, often turning a break into yet another list of items on the to-do list.

Travel itself can also be draining. One in four travelers say they've experienced a significant travel delay in the past year, and many say travel days involving airports, driving, and delays are the most exhausting part of a trip.

For parents, the experience can be even more demanding. 40% say downtime on family vacations is rare or nonexistent, and 43% say they return from family vacations feeling more tired than before they left.

Why Short Escapes Are Gaining Appeal

The findings suggest many Americans are beginning to rethink how they recharge, looking for smaller, easier ways to reset throughout the year rather than relying on a single annual vacation. 61% of Americans say they would rather take a smaller, vacation-like escape this week than wait for a longer vacation down the road.

The most restorative experiences are often the simplest. Eight in ten Americans say being near water improves their mood, and a similar share say they feel noticeably calmer after spending just a few hours by a pool or spa.

"We tend to think of rest as something that only happens on a long vacation, but the data shows that even a single day off can dramatically improve our mood," said Wolf. "Let's normalize taking breaks and overcome the relaxation guilt that too many of us feel."

Parents appear especially receptive to this idea. 76% say enjoying resort-style amenities like a pool or spa for a single day without an overnight stay sounds appealing.

"As a parent of two toddlers, I know how exhausting it can be to plan a full family trip," Nicole Maddern, VP of Marketing at ResortPass added. "Sometimes what families really want is a simple day where the kids can swim, parents can relax, and no one has to worry about packing lists or airport delays."

The findings also echo how many Americans remember their own childhood summers. Being outside (51%), free time (43%), and time with family (39%) ranked as the moments people remember most, while just 16% said big trips defined their summers.

The report suggests that in a culture where burnout has become common, rest may be less about getting away and more about rediscovering simple moments to pause, recharge, and reconnect.

Key Findings from the ResortPass Reset Report

40% of Americans say they feel relaxation guilt, even though 78% say they need a break

1 in 5 Americans cannot remember the last time they felt fully rested

More than half of Americans say they experience 10 or fewer restorative days in an entire year — even as 8 in 10 professionals expect to end the year with unused PTO

7 in 10 say they need a vacation to recover from their vacation

72% have postponed or canceled a vacation in the past year, most often due to cost

70% of households have one person shouldering the bulk of vacation planning

76% say their ideal summer day is calm, low-key, or simple

82% say being near water improves their mood

81% say they feel calmer after spending just a few hours by a pool or at a spa

For the full findings, including additional data on parents, working professionals, and travelers, visit https://www.resortpass.com/blog/why-americans-cant-relax-report

Methodology:

The ResortPass Reset Report is based on a March 2026 survey of 2,000 U.S. adults under the age of 60. The survey was conducted by Talker Research using a random double-opt-in methodology. Talker Research team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About ResortPass:

ResortPass is the leading provider of day escapes, giving people access to thousands of top-rated spas and hotel pools — no overnight stay required. As a pioneer of the hotel daycation, ResortPass works with 2,500+ hotel and spa partners across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean, including iconic names like Waldorf Astoria, JW Marriott, and 1 Hotels. ResortPass also unlocks rare amenity-only access at select spas, with options to add tailored wellness treatments including massages, facials, and more. Rooted in the belief that everyone deserves moments of escape, recharge, and play — whether that's a sun-soaked pool day, a quiet spa reset, or a few hours of family fun — ResortPass makes it easy to fit restorative experiences into real life. Explore offerings and book your escape at ResortPass.com.

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SOURCE ResortPass, Inc.