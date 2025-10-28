AMERICANS FOR CITIZEN VOTING: TEXAS TO VOTE ON CITIZEN ONLY VOTING

TEXAS CAN BECOME 21st STATE TO PROTECT CITIZEN ONLY VOTING

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4th, Texans will decide whether to amend their state constitution to require that voters in local and state elections must be citizens of the United States. If Proposition 16 passes, Texas will join the 20 states which have constitutional protection for citizen only voting. Fourteen states have passed Citizen Only Voting Amendments since 2018.

"We encourage Texans to get out to the polls on Election Day and vote yes on Prop 16," said Americans for Citizen Voting President Avi McCullah. "Citizen Only Voting Amendments have passed in every state where they've been on the ballot. We think Texas voters will add to the winning streak on this issue."

Non-citizen voting is legal and practiced in twenty-two cities across four states and the District of Columbia. Three cities in Vermont legalized non-citizen voting in 2021 and non-citizens have been allowed to legally vote in Washington, DC since 2024.

"With legal non-citizen voting taking root in our nation's capital, no community is immune," continued McCullah. "If a KGB agent or employee of the Chinese government lives in DC for even a month, they are allowed to legally vote. Texans won't tolerate that nonsense."

Americans for Citizen Voting worked with citizens and legislators to pass Citizen Only Voting Amendments in eight states last year. Citizen Only Voting Amendments won overwhelmingly in Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Wisconsin in 2024.

Legislatures in Arkansas, Kansas, and South Dakota have already placed amendments on the 2026 ballot. Efforts are underway to place citizen only voting measures on the 2026 ballot in Alaska, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and West Virginia.

"I am a naturalized citizen and it is a slap in the face to those of us who followed the law to give the vote to people who have not gone through the effort to become American citizens," concluded McCullah.

Americans for Citizen Voting is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to helping citizens pass Citizen Only Voting Amendments.

