AMERICANS FOR FAIR TAXATION Announces Advisory Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FairTax Act of 2023, HR 25 filed in the 118th Congress by Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (GA-1).

Americans for Fair taxation is announcing a prestigious Advisory Board. The members are:

Mike Huckabee, board Chairman, Governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007 and presidential candidate in 2008 and 2016.

Stephen Moore fellow at the Heritage Foundation and founder and principal of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity

Mo Brooks , a retired U.S. House member who co-sponsored the FAIRtax during his tenure in the U.S. House.

Robert Genetski is a classical economist, author, columnist, popular speaker and author of Rich Nation, Poor Nation: Why Some Nations Proper While Others Fail

John Linder , a retired U.S. House member, first sponsor of the FAIRtax and co-author of two books on the FAIRtax.

Chadwick Hagan is an author, investor and entrepreneur who studied economics at Harvard and the London School of Economics.

Jeff Carter MBA from the University of Chicago, helped transform the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) to the largest electronic exchange in the world and led one of the most active angel investor groups in the United States.

David Laurence Kendall , Ph.D. economics from North Carolina State University, is a Professor of Economics and Finance at the University of Virginia's College at Wise and has led applied economics research projects for FDA, EPA, and USDA

Larry North has a track record of fighting for fairness in our tax system. Until 2018, Larry was an advisor and managing director at Ryan, LLC and is now a partner at an investment firm founded on the principles of conscious capitalism.

Please go to Board of Advisors | FAIRtax | fairtax.org for more details on this distinguished group.

The FAIRtax represents the largest transfer of power from the government to the people in over 100 years and to be scheduled for a House vote in the 118th Congress.

Stephen Moore, Advisory Board member, states, "The FAIRtax is the gold standard for federal tax reform."

Link to videos of How the FAIRtax works and What is the "Prebate"? https://fairtax.org/videos/how-the-fairtax-works

Learn more, view the videos, contribute and join the all-volunteer organization at Fairtax.org.

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association is a 501(c) (3) to inform and educate the citizens on alternatives to the current system of federal taxation based on the following principles: fairness, simplicity, transparency, pro-economic growth and revenue neutrality.

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association

PO Box 23346

Jacksonville, FL 32241

www.fairtax.org

www.flfairtax.org

www.fairtaxguys.com

Facebook.com/fairtax

Paid for by Florida Fair Tax Educational Association

Contacts

Americans for Fair Taxation

Steve Hayes, President, and Randy Fischer, Marketing, 800-FAIRTAX and

[email protected]

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association

Paul Livingston, President, [email protected]

SOURCE Florida FAIRtax Educational Association

SOURCE Americans for Fair Taxation