Americans For Gun Safety Now! Launches At March For Our Lives

"Americans for Gun Safety Now! is honored to stand in solidarity with the thousands of students, including survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, to rally for change in our nation's capital," said Ambassador Hoffman. "These students represent our next generation of leaders. Our new advocacy group is dedicated to supporting their courageous efforts by calling on Congress to pass a six-provision legislative package to make schools and the entire nation safer."

Specifically, Americans for Gun Safety Now! is asking Congress to eliminate bump stocks, limit high capacity magazines and armor piercing ammo, raise the national limit for all gun sales to 21 years of age, expand universal background checks and provide additional support for mental health services, while still supporting 2nd amendment rights.

AFGSN! is encouraging everyone in the United States who supports its six provisions to join the campaign by signing up at AmericansforGunSafetyNow.com and joining the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Americans for Gun Safety Now

Americans for Gun Safety Now! is a committed group of people representing a wide variety of stakeholders – from the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre and other mass shootings across the nation, to our elected officials, political donors and grassroots organizations – who believe that it is time that we finally come together to create a national strategy for bringing about real reform, protections and changes to our nation's gun laws. Link here to learn more about Americans for Gun Safety Now! The organization is a registered 501c4.

