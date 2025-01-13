Americans for Prosperity Launches $20 Million Campaign to Support the Trump Tax Cuts

In 2023 and 2024, AFP and AFP Action reached out to a record of nearly 30 million voters. This year, AFP will again activate its grassroots army of millions to ensure pro-growth tax reform is Congress' top priority – with calls to lawmakers, community phone banks, and 20,000 contacts at constituent doors planned in February alone.

The Protect Prosperity campaign will mobilize all 50 states to reach millions of voters on the phone and at their doorsteps. The campaign will elevate the voices of Members of Congress supportive of pro-growth tax cuts and hold accountable Members who do not support this agenda, with the goal of extending and building on tax relief for American families and businesses.

The campaign will feature a robust 50-state media engagement strategy and lobbying effort. AFP will conduct over 1,000 meetings with Congressional offices on Capitol Hill and elevate Members' voices with in-district events with our activists, roundtables with job creators, and shared testimonials from real American families and businesses who would suffer if Congress fails to renew the Trump tax cuts. Through numerous national and state level op-eds, TV and radio interviews, mail campaigns, and leveraging AFP's American Potential podcast that has millions of views and downloads, AFP will help all Americans understand what is at stake for their tax bill and family budget.

AFP's Hispanic and veteran engagement partners, The LIBRE Initiative and Concerned Veterans for America (CVA), will come alongside these efforts with their own campaigns.

This year, Congress is facing a countdown to crisis that threatens the family budgets of virtually every American. If Congress fails to renew the TCJA, millions of Americans will have to pay an extra $1,500 or more in taxes next year. In many states, that average household increase is much higher – with families paying an extra $2,394 per year in Pennsylvania, an extra $2,732 per year in Arizona, and an extra $3,523 per year in Nevada.

AFP President and Chief Executive Officer Emily Seidel said:

"AFP was proud to work alongside President Trump and leaders in Congress to support the landmark TCJA, the most pro-growth tax reform in American history. TCJA gave hardworking Americans much needed relief. It put an average of $1,500 back in Americans' pockets, helped small businesses grow, and gave families a chance to get ahead. At AFP, we recognize Americans don't want to just survive, they want to thrive. Renewing the TCJA must be a top priority so we can ensure this historic achievement continues to fuel decades of economic prosperity – and AFP is fully committed to mobilizing millions of people to ensure it gets done."

AFP Vice President of Government Affairs Akash Chougule commented:

"Over the past four years, Bidenomics has led to the worst inflation in over 40 years and the highest cost of living in a generation. If there's one thing that unites virtually every American, it's that Washington shouldn't be raising anyone's taxes. We are urging Congress to act decisively before President Trump's tax cuts expire and result in crippling tax increases for millions of families. By extending and improving on the TCJA, we can make America more affordable, create greater opportunity, and reignite the American dream."

An AFP poll found that Americans overwhelmingly support renewing the TCJA and 90% of Americans want to keep their current rates. Click HERE for state-by-state breakdowns on how much taxes could go up in your state if Congress fails to renew the TCJA.

For more on why Congress should renew the TCJA, and to join our grassroots movement, visit ProtectProsperity.com.

