Americans for Safe Access Partners with TheAnswerPage.com to Provide Continuing Medical Education (CME) Credits for Medical Professionals

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans for Safe Access (ASA) announced today a partnership to provide continuing medical education (CME) credits for medical professionals through their Cannabis Care Certification (CCC) website. The CCC Comprehensive Medical Marijuana Curriculum, created byTheAnswerPage.com (TAP), introduces the endocannabinoid system and its interaction with the components of the cannabis plant, and addresses administration, therapeutic use, drug metabolism, physiologic and cognitive effects, potential risks, and drug interactions of cannabinoid-based medicines.

The CCC program has offered education for patients and caregivers since 2016. The new course offering created for medical professionals was approved under the latest rules for dealing with controversial subjects in CME programs and provides physicians, pharmacists, nurse practitioners, nurses, and psychologists with the highest quality peer-reviewed and accredited educational content focused on medical marijuana and the endocannabinoid system. The content provides Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and American Psychological Association (APA) credits.

The content and its presentation are designed to be of educational value and interest for those new to medical cannabis, as well as for those with years of experience in this area of clinical practice. Those who enroll in the course through the CCC program using code CCC2019 receive:

Membership to the Cannabis Care Certification (CCC) Program for medical professionals

Full access to TheAnswerPage's "CCC Comprehensive Medical Marijuana Course" for 12 months

The ability to earn CME/CE credit for physicians, pharmacists, nurse practitioners, nurses, psychologists, as well as other healthcare professionals

Full access to the "Cannabis Care Certification Patient and Caregiver" suite of educational videos

"Cannabis Care Certification" Certificate of Completion

Eligibility for being placed on the referral list for patients seeking doctors with Cannabis Care Certification training

The program also provides resources for medical professionals including:

Current information on state-by-state requirements for recommending medical cannabis



Overview of federal laws and memos concerning medical professionals and cannabis



Educational material for patients

Visit www.CannabisCareCertification.org for more information.

"TheAnswerPage.com is the resource that I recommend for accredited education on the endocannabinoid system, medical cannabis, opioid prescribing, and pain medicine," Professor Raphael Mechoulam, Faculty of Medicine of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and member of the Israel Academy of Science.

"More than half of the country--33 states and counting--now has access to medical cannabis. It is essential for medical professionals to obtain education on the endocannabinoid system and medical cannabis in order provide needed guidance to their patients," said Debbie Churgai, Interim Director of Americans for Safe Access. "Patients look to their health professionals for medical recommendations. Cannabis should be treated like any other medicine that patients can discuss openly with their health practitioners," she said.

Americans for Safe Access



Americans for Safe Access (ASA), a national nonprofit (501(c)(3)), is the largest national member-based organization of patients, medical professionals, scientists and concerned citizens promoting safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic use and research with over 100,000 active members in all 50 states.

TheAnswerPage.com



TheAnswerPage.com is a medical education resource that has been providing the highest quality accredited education to the healthcare community for over two decades. Awarded in the U.S. and internationally, TheAnswerPage.com is now a recognized leader for providing comprehensive education on the endocannabinoid system and medical cannabis, pain medicine and opioid prescribing practices.



Contact:

Reenal Doshi

reenal@safeaccessnow.org

202-857-4272 x4

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12780728

SOURCE Americans for Safe Access

Related Links

https://www.safeaccessnow.org/

