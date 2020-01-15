Americans Hit by Over 58 Billion Robocalls in 2019, Says YouMail Robocall Index
Annual Robocall Volumes Spiked Over 22% from 2018
Jan 15, 2020, 09:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. robocalls reached new highs, with an estimated 58.5 billion robocalls for the year, marking a 22% increase from the 47.8 billion robocalls recorded in 2018, and a stunning 92% increase over the 30.5 billion robocalls in 2017.
There were nearly 26 billion scam calls in 2019 (44% of all robocalls) and another 8 billion telemarketing calls (14% of all robocalls), leading to nearly 34 billion robocalls for the year, which equals over 2.8 billion scam and telemarketing calls on average each month.
|
Type of
Robocall
|
Estimated 2019
Robocalls
|
Percentage 2019
Robocalls
|
Scams
|
25.9 billion
|
44%
|
Alerts and Reminders
|
13.0 billion
|
22%
|
Financial Reminders
|
11.4 billion
|
21%
|
Telemarketing
|
8.0 billion
|
14%
It's no wonder 2019 could be called "The Year of The Robocall", and this huge increase led to President Trump signing legislation to help reduce the volume of unwanted robocalls.
"We've now had well over 100 billion robocalls in the past two years," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "It's no wonder that an anti-robocall bill passed Congress overwhelmingly and was signed by the President on December 31, 2019."
The impact of the robocall issue is best examined by looking at aggregate behavior across states.
The Robocall-a-Day Club
Perhaps the best measure of the pain of robocalls is how many each person gets on average. Two states were in the robocall-a-day club. The "winner" was Washington D.C., whose residents got nearly 600 robocalls per person, which works out to 1.6 per day. Residents of Louisiana got over one robocall per day on average, with 371 for the year. Three other states – Alabama, Nevada, and South Carolina – received 300 or more robocalls per person during 2019. On the other side of the scale, residents of Alaska got 45 per year, which is less than 1 per week.
|
State
|
Robocalls Per Person
|
Washington, D.C.
|
599
|
Louisiana
|
371
|
Alabama
|
311
|
Nevada
|
305
|
South Carolina
|
300
|
Tennessee
|
287
|
Georgia
|
281
|
Arkansas
|
256
|
North Carolina
|
245
|
Delaware
|
240
|
Florida
|
232
|
Virginia, Texas
|
209
|
Mississippi
|
203
|
Idaho
|
198
|
Oklahoma
|
194
|
Connecticut
|
190
|
West Virginia
|
184
|
Utah
|
181
|
Ohio
|
178
|
Arizona, Maryland
|
160
|
Missouri
|
159
|
Kentucky
|
156
|
New Jersey, Michigan
|
149
|
Colorado
|
148
|
Minnesota
|
147
|
Indiana
|
139
|
Pennsylvania
|
137
|
New York
|
133
|
California
|
128
|
Rhode Island, Illinois, Nebraska
|
125
|
Hawaii
|
124
|
New Hampshire
|
120
|
South Dakota, Kansas, North Dakota
|
119
|
Washington
|
109
|
Oregon
|
105
|
New Mexico
|
102
|
Iowa
|
100
|
Maine
|
99
|
Wisconsin, West Virginia
|
91
|
Vermont
|
84
|
Minnesota
|
78
|
Massachusetts
|
75
|
Alaska
|
45
The Two Billion Robocall Club
Ten states got more than 2 billion robocalls during the year, with the number of robocalls a state got generally tied to the state's population – the larger the population, the more robocalls. The top two states, Texas and California, each saw their residents suffering through more than 6 billion robocalls in 2019. Florida, Georgia, and New York each received more than 3 billion robocalls during the year, while Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Illinois each got more than 2 billion robocalls. On the other side, only 5 smaller states got fewer than 100 million calls during the year: Alaska, Vermont, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wyoming.
|
State
|
Robocalls Received
|
Texas
|
6.64 billion
|
California
|
6.01 billion
|
Florida
|
4.44 billion
|
Georgia
|
3.56 billion
|
New York
|
3.49 billion
|
Ohio
|
2.21 billion
|
Pennsylvania
|
2.12 billion
|
North Carolina
|
2.08 billion
|
Illinois
|
2.05 billion
|
Tennessee
|
1.71 billion
|
Louisiana
|
1.67 billion
|
Virginia
|
1.56 billion
|
New Jersey
|
1.52 billion
|
Michigan
|
1.44 billion
|
Alabama
|
1.38 billion
|
Maryland
|
1.32 billion
|
South Carolina
|
1.21 billion
|
Arizona
|
1.13 billion
|
Missouri
|
0.93 billion
|
Indiana
|
0.86 billion
|
Colorado
|
0.84 billion
|
Washington
|
0.70 billion
|
Arkansas
|
0.69 billion
|
Oklahoma
|
0.67 billion
|
Connecticut
|
0.64 billion
|
Kentucky
|
0.63 billion
|
Massachusetts
|
0.62 billion
|
Nevada
|
0.61 billion
|
Mississippi
|
0.59 billion
|
Minnesota
|
0.52 billion
|
Wisconsin
|
0.52 billion
|
Oregon
|
0.43 billion
|
Utah
|
0.40 billion
|
District of Columbia
|
0.34 billion
|
Kansas
|
0.32 billion
|
Iowa
|
0.29 billion
|
Idaho
|
0.26 billion
|
New Mexico
|
0.24 billion
|
Nebraska
|
0.21 billion
|
Delaware
|
0.19 billion
|
West Virginia
|
0.16 billion
|
Hawaii
|
0.15 billion
|
New Hampshire
|
0.15 billion
|
Montana
|
0.13 billion
|
Rhode Island
|
0.13 billion
|
Maine
|
0.13 billion
|
Wyoming
|
0.09 billion
|
South Dakota
|
0.09 billion
|
North Dakota
|
0.08 billion
|
Vermont
|
0.05 billion
|
Alaska
|
0.03 billion
The Fast Climbers Club
Two states saw their robocalls jump by more than 50% in 2019 from 2018: West Virginia and Idaho. Four other states saw robocalls increase by at least 40%: Iowa, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Nebraska. Other than Alaska and South Dakota, every other state saw robocalls increase by at least 14%.
|
State
|
Percent Change
|
West Virginia
|
55%
|
Idaho
|
51%
|
Iowa
|
47%
|
New Mexico
|
44%
|
Wyoming
|
42%
|
Nebraska
|
41%
|
New Hampshire
|
38%
|
Montana
|
38%
|
Oklahoma, Kentucky, Kansas
|
37%
|
Tennessee, Maine, North Dakota
|
35%
|
Rhode Island, South Carolina
|
34%
|
Ohio
|
32%
|
Virginia
|
31%
|
Utah, Hawaii, Pennsylvania
|
30%
|
Massachusetts
|
29%
|
Alabama, Nevada, Arkansas, Delaware
|
27%
|
Arizona, Colorado, Texas, North Carolina
|
26%
|
Washington, Mississippi, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Michigan
|
24%
|
Louisiana, Oregon
|
23%
|
Maryland
|
22%
|
Missouri
|
22%
|
Connecticut
|
21%
|
Indiana
|
19%
|
Vermont, Minnesota, Georgia
|
17%
|
Florida
|
16%
|
Illinois, New York
|
15%
|
California
|
14%
|
South Dakota
|
9%
|
Alaska
|
1%
Where These Robocall Estimates Come From
These data are provided by YouMail, a free robocall blocking app for mobile phones. YouMail recently won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.
YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.
YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.
For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to RobocallIndex@YouMail.com.
About YouMail, Inc.
YouMail, Inc. provides imaginative, intelligent, cloud-based telecommunication services. These include its free app-based service to block robocalls, and its premium call management services for people who use their mobile phones for business. YouMail's services free users from limitations of their mobile phone or carrier – protecting against unwanted calls, helping them handle high volumes of mobile calls, unifying virtual numbers with their cell number, and providing personalized answering experiences for their callers. YouMail has stopped over a billion robocalls, has given hundreds of millions of callers the experience they deserve, and has delighted millions of users. The YouMail Robocall Index™, since its launch in in September 2015, has emerged as the nation's definitive source on robocalling data for telecom carriers, smartphone and app companies, and public policymakers. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., YouMail, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is privately funded.
