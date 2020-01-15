Americans Hit by Over 58 Billion Robocalls in 2019, Says YouMail Robocall Index

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. robocalls reached new highs, with an estimated 58.5 billion robocalls for the year, marking a 22% increase from the 47.8 billion robocalls recorded in 2018, and a stunning 92% increase over the 30.5 billion robocalls in 2017.

There were nearly 26 billion scam calls in 2019 (44% of all robocalls) and another 8 billion telemarketing calls (14% of all robocalls), leading to nearly 34 billion robocalls for the year, which equals over 2.8 billion scam and telemarketing calls on average each month.

Type of Robocall Estimated 2019 Robocalls Percentage 2019 Robocalls Scams 25.9 billion 44% Alerts and Reminders 13.0 billion 22% Financial Reminders 11.4 billion 21% Telemarketing 8.0 billion 14%

It's no wonder 2019 could be called "The Year of The Robocall", and this huge increase led to President Trump signing legislation to help reduce the volume of unwanted robocalls.

"We've now had well over 100 billion robocalls in the past two years," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "It's no wonder that an anti-robocall bill passed Congress overwhelmingly and was signed by the President on December 31, 2019."

The impact of the robocall issue is best examined by looking at aggregate behavior across states.

The Robocall-a-Day Club

Perhaps the best measure of the pain of robocalls is how many each person gets on average. Two states were in the robocall-a-day club. The "winner" was Washington D.C., whose residents got nearly 600 robocalls per person, which works out to 1.6 per day. Residents of Louisiana got over one robocall per day on average, with 371 for the year. Three other states – Alabama, Nevada, and South Carolina – received 300 or more robocalls per person during 2019. On the other side of the scale, residents of Alaska got 45 per year, which is less than 1 per week.

State Robocalls Per Person Washington, D.C. 599 Louisiana 371 Alabama 311 Nevada 305 South Carolina 300 Tennessee 287 Georgia 281 Arkansas 256 North Carolina 245 Delaware 240 Florida 232 Virginia, Texas 209 Mississippi 203 Idaho 198 Oklahoma 194 Connecticut 190 West Virginia 184 Utah 181 Ohio 178 Arizona, Maryland 160 Missouri 159 Kentucky 156 New Jersey, Michigan 149 Colorado 148 Minnesota 147 Indiana 139 Pennsylvania 137 New York 133 California 128 Rhode Island, Illinois, Nebraska 125 Hawaii 124 New Hampshire 120 South Dakota, Kansas, North Dakota 119 Washington 109 Oregon 105 New Mexico 102 Iowa 100 Maine 99 Wisconsin, West Virginia 91 Vermont 84 Minnesota 78 Massachusetts 75 Alaska 45

The Two Billion Robocall Club

Ten states got more than 2 billion robocalls during the year, with the number of robocalls a state got generally tied to the state's population – the larger the population, the more robocalls. The top two states, Texas and California, each saw their residents suffering through more than 6 billion robocalls in 2019. Florida, Georgia, and New York each received more than 3 billion robocalls during the year, while Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Illinois each got more than 2 billion robocalls. On the other side, only 5 smaller states got fewer than 100 million calls during the year: Alaska, Vermont, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

State Robocalls Received Texas 6.64 billion California 6.01 billion Florida 4.44 billion Georgia 3.56 billion New York 3.49 billion Ohio 2.21 billion Pennsylvania 2.12 billion North Carolina 2.08 billion Illinois 2.05 billion Tennessee 1.71 billion Louisiana 1.67 billion Virginia 1.56 billion New Jersey 1.52 billion Michigan 1.44 billion Alabama 1.38 billion Maryland 1.32 billion South Carolina 1.21 billion Arizona 1.13 billion Missouri 0.93 billion Indiana 0.86 billion Colorado 0.84 billion Washington 0.70 billion Arkansas 0.69 billion Oklahoma 0.67 billion Connecticut 0.64 billion Kentucky 0.63 billion Massachusetts 0.62 billion Nevada 0.61 billion Mississippi 0.59 billion Minnesota 0.52 billion Wisconsin 0.52 billion Oregon 0.43 billion Utah 0.40 billion District of Columbia 0.34 billion Kansas 0.32 billion Iowa 0.29 billion Idaho 0.26 billion New Mexico 0.24 billion Nebraska 0.21 billion Delaware 0.19 billion West Virginia 0.16 billion Hawaii 0.15 billion New Hampshire 0.15 billion Montana 0.13 billion Rhode Island 0.13 billion Maine 0.13 billion Wyoming 0.09 billion South Dakota 0.09 billion North Dakota 0.08 billion Vermont 0.05 billion Alaska 0.03 billion

The Fast Climbers Club

Two states saw their robocalls jump by more than 50% in 2019 from 2018: West Virginia and Idaho. Four other states saw robocalls increase by at least 40%: Iowa, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Nebraska. Other than Alaska and South Dakota, every other state saw robocalls increase by at least 14%.

State Percent Change West Virginia 55% Idaho 51% Iowa 47% New Mexico 44% Wyoming 42% Nebraska 41% New Hampshire 38% Montana 38% Oklahoma, Kentucky, Kansas 37% Tennessee, Maine, North Dakota 35% Rhode Island, South Carolina 34% Ohio 32% Virginia 31% Utah, Hawaii, Pennsylvania 30% Massachusetts 29% Alabama, Nevada, Arkansas, Delaware 27% Arizona, Colorado, Texas, North Carolina 26% Washington, Mississippi, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Michigan 24% Louisiana, Oregon 23% Maryland 22% Missouri 22% Connecticut 21% Indiana 19% Vermont, Minnesota, Georgia 17% Florida 16% Illinois, New York 15% California 14% South Dakota 9% Alaska 1%

Where These Robocall Estimates Come From

These data are provided by YouMail, a free robocall blocking app for mobile phones. YouMail recently won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to RobocallIndex@YouMail.com.

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail, Inc. provides imaginative, intelligent, cloud-based telecommunication services. These include its free app-based service to block robocalls, and its premium call management services for people who use their mobile phones for business. YouMail's services free users from limitations of their mobile phone or carrier – protecting against unwanted calls, helping them handle high volumes of mobile calls, unifying virtual numbers with their cell number, and providing personalized answering experiences for their callers. YouMail has stopped over a billion robocalls, has given hundreds of millions of callers the experience they deserve, and has delighted millions of users. The YouMail Robocall Index™ , since its launch in in September 2015, has emerged as the nation's definitive source on robocalling data for telecom carriers, smartphone and app companies, and public policymakers. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., YouMail, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is privately funded.

Contact:

Rohan Notaney for YouMail

Lumina Communications

YouMailPR@luminapr.com

650-814-9651

SOURCE YouMail Inc.