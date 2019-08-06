Americans Leaving up to $42 Billion in Interest Income on the Table Each Year, DepositAccounts.com Survey Finds

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans have never switched banks, a recent survey commissioned by DepositAccounts.com found. Even more profess loyalty to their current financial institution.

This reluctance to switch banks — especially to an online-only bank — could collectively cost the country billions of dollars.

Key findings

An estimated 96 million Americans have never switched banks, collectively leaving up to $42 billion in interest income on the table each year.

Of the millions of Americans who have never switched banks, almost 75% say the reason is because they're satisfied with their current account.

Almost half (47%) of those surveyed don't know how much interest they're earning on their savings account.

Most Americans (42%) incorrectly think traditional, big banks offer the best rates for saving accounts.

Nearly 33% of Americans won't consider opening an online savings account. Of this group, 38% say it's because they're satisfied with their current account, 24% prefer to bank in person and 22% don't see the benefit of an online savings account. Also, 18% don't feel online savings accounts are trustworthy.

"Without the cost of maintaining brick-and-mortar branches, online banks get to pass those savings to consumers in the form of higher rates and fewer fees," said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com. "If Americans understood the savings potential of switching to an online-only bank, they may be less reluctant to make the change and could soon realize those savings in their account balances."

