Americans More Inclined to 'Gift' an Air Purifier That Can Remove Viruses

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule, the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced the results of its "Holiday Clean Air Study". The study revealed nearly all Americans (93%) think air purifiers help clean the air around them and just as many (92%) would be more inclined to buy an air purifier that can remove viruses. In fact, viruses ranked as the most important pollutant to remove in their homes.

"We know that indoor air quality has never been a greater priority for people," said Jaya Rao, CEO at Molekule. "Molekule brings a unique approach to this problem, by helping to destroy pollutants such as viruses, bacteria, mold, and even airborne chemicals."

The importance of air purifiers

Half of Americans are knowledgeable about indoor air quality, and 56% act on that knowledge, with 57% opening windows, 43% using an air purifier and 41% using furnace filters. The qualities that Americans look for most in an air purifier are effectiveness (72%), price (68%), square foot coverage (48%) and features (45%). Additionally, the study revealed that consumers rank the most important pollutants to remove in their home as the following: Viruses, Bacteria, Allergens, Mold, Dust, Pollen, Odors, Smoke, VOCs and Pet dander.

Shopping for air purifiers

Almost half of respondents said they own an air purifier (44%), and more than half of those bought them online (56%). Many surveyed said they'd spend between $0-$200 on an air purifier (47%), with more spending more on an air purifier that removes viruses (77%).

As a holiday gift, 70% would consider buying an air purifier that is proven to remove viruses (21% would gift to spouses, 24% would gift to parents) and 64.5% of those would spend up to $399. Only 42% would consider buying an air purifier as a gift that does not remove viruses.

This holiday season, consider Molekule air purifiers as a gift. Molekule's PECO technology not only removes bacteria and viruses, but is proven to destroy them.

About Propeller Insights and the survey methodology

Propeller Insights is a full-service market research firm based in Los Angeles. Using quantitative and qualitative methodologies to measure and analyze marketplace and consumer opinions, they work extensively across industries such as travel, brand intelligence, entertainment/media, retail, and consumer packaged goods. Propeller conducted its national online survey for Bospar of 1,007 U.S. adults between Aug. 10, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2020. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

About Molekule

Molekule is a U.S. based company, who is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens, when compared to conventional air purifiers. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. For more information, visit https://molekule.com .

