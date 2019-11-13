Americans motivated to improve holiday finances

Many Americans agree that holiday expenses affect their finances negatively (63 percent), and nearly two out of three feel stressed about their finances during the season. However, Americans plan to tackle their holiday spending challenge with some smart approaches; many of those surveyed (65 percent) will set aside money for gifts, while 52 percent will tighten their budgets to prepare for holiday shopping. Looking beyond gift giving, 42 percent will start financial planning to prepare for next year and beyond. Consumers' top New Year's resolutions are saving more (49 percent) and improving their credit score (33 percent).

Credit as part of a holiday spending plan

Whether to get the best credit card for holiday shopping or to be prepared for future loan needs, Americans can now boost their credit score instantly by using Experian Boost™. This is a free tool that allows anyone to add positive payment history for utility or telecom bills to their Experian credit report, possibly increasing their FICO® Score 8 in real time. Consumers who gain an increase average more than a 10-point bump. For more information and to try Experian Boost, visit https://www.experian.com/boost.

"Debt you can't repay will certainly bring down one's holiday spirit," said Rod Griffin, Experian's director of consumer education. "There's often the temptation to overspend, but the best gift you can give yourself is being financially smart. Make sure to create a budget and stick to it while using credit wisely. The key is strategic use of credit — whether that's using a card that provides low interest, rewards points or cash back — to improve the shopping experience and stretch your dollars."

The pressure of the holidays may cause some to make unwise financial choices

Unfortunately, 60 percent of survey respondents say they spend too much during the holiday season. In fact, despite being stressed about debt, they'll still spend an average of $1,649 on gifts this year, compared to $945 in 2018.

Additionally, the lure of deals is hard to resist; one in five Americans surveyed would risk becoming a victim of identity theft for a good Cyber Monday deal, and 56 percent would rather get a 10 percent discount at a store than improve their credit score by 10 points.

