Americans Oppose Efforts to Weaken the Bayh-Dole Act, According to New Poll

27 Sep, 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An overwhelming majority of Americans want to preserve the Bayh-Dole Act -- the 1980 law that laid the foundation for America's world-leading, innovation-driven economy -- in its current form, according to a poll released today by the Bayh-Dole Coalition.

The poll comes amid fears the Biden administration may undermine the law in an attempt to set prices on innovative products arising from federally-funded research. According to the survey, 77% of voters are concerned that using the Bayh-Dole Act as a price control mechanism could reduce access to cutting-edge treatments for cancer, Alzheimer's, and rare diseases.

"This poll demonstrates that most voters want universities and private companies to work together to turn early-stage discoveries into useful products, and they understand the critical role of the Bayh-Dole Act in making that happen," said Joseph P. Allen, executive director of the Bayh-Dole Coalition.

Eighty-five percent of voters feel it is important for policymakers to protect the Bayh-Dole Act, with 54% indicating it is "very important." Support for the Bayh-Dole Act is especially robust among Democrats, 91% of whom believe it is important to protect the law.

Voters are nearly twice as likely to say they would support a candidate who wants to protect the Bayh-Dole Act, compared to a candidate who proposes significant changes to the law.

"Americans clearly want elected officials to defend, rather than undermine, the Bayh-Dole Act, which has brought hundreds of life-saving therapies to market over the past 43 years," said Allen.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, surveyed 1,992 registered voters between September 9 and September 11. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

About the Bayh-Dole Coalition: The Bayh-Dole Coalition is a diverse group of innovation-oriented organizations and individuals committed to celebrating and protecting the Bayh-Dole Act, as well as informing policymakers and the public of its many benefits.

