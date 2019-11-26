Americans Rank Saving More Money and Raising Credit Scores as Top New Year's Resolutions

Survey Reveals Consumers Stressed About Money

The end of the year is not so jolly for many consumers as they worry about the additional expenses that come with the holidays. In fact, 38% of those surveyed say holiday shopping causes them to feel stress, up from 30% last year. Almost half (48%) of survey respondents say holiday shopping is financially stressful because they do not want to add to debt while it is also hard for them to stay within a budget.

However, almost 3 out of 4 consumers surveyed are motivated to improve their finances. To reach their New Year goals, survey respondents say they will spend less money to improve their credit score (59%) and pay off credit card debt (58%). Harper, who frequently speaks to adults and youth nationwide about financial literacy and wealth, says this is a good start - with motivation comes action. "The first step (and tip) is to create a "blueprint" for your finances. It is important to self-examine your priorities and determine how much money you require to meet your basic needs," says Harper. "From there, you should assess what else you need to make you happy and how you can use money as a resource to achieve your goals. This will help you create a blueprint and identify your goals around money, spending, saving and investing."

Harper, currently playing Dr. Marcus Andrews on the ABC's drama "The Good Doctor," will be sharing his 20 tips starting November 26, 2019 through December 15, 2019 on Experian's Twitter account (@Experian_US). Find postings using #TipsbyHill. For a chance to win a copy of his book, consumers are asked to retweet three of their favorite Harper tips posted on the Experian Twitter account through December 18, 2019, 8:00 pm PT. Twenty lucky winners will be selected at random. For all 20 tips and more information, go to https://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/hill-harpers-20-money-tips/.

"I'm pleased to collaborate with Experian to engage Americans with their finances as we close out the year, which is a great time to focus and set yourself up for a financially happy New Year," adds Harper. "I hope everyone will leverage these tips and seek out the best ways to better manage their finances and credit including checking their credit score, using tools like Experian Boost, using credit cards wisely and automating savings."

