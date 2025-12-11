Americans Reshape Money Habits as AI and Commute Costs Shift the Future of Work

New findings show how economic uncertainty and changing workplace expectations are influencing financial and career decisions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Logica® Future of Money Study, released today, continues to track how Americans manage money during ongoing economic uncertainty. This wave also takes a closer look at the workplace, including how AI is affecting employees and employers and how factors such as commuting costs and employer financial programs relate to job decisions and workplace satisfaction.

Key findings from the study include:

Spending cuts and increased saving: Thirty-six percent (36%) of Americans report reducing spending because of current economic conditions, and 36% also report saving more or building emergency funds. Average emergency savings now totals five months.





Financial well-being and stress: More than half, 56%, rate their financial well-being as somewhat or very good, yet financial stress remains common and many want help with investing and debt management.





Rising job mobility: Likelihood of changing jobs has increased year over year. Fifty-two percent (52%) of employed Americans now say they are somewhat or very likely to switch employers in the next year, up from 40% in Fall 2024.





Commuting costs and job decisions: Workers who expect to change jobs report higher commuting costs, averaging $26 a day—almost twice as much as the $14 a day commute costs for those planning to stay with their employer.





Workers who expect to change jobs report higher commuting costs, averaging $26 a day—almost twice as much as the $14 a day commute costs for those planning to stay with their employer. AI exposure in the workplace: Use of AI tools at work continues to expand. Fifty-six percent (56%) of workers say their workplace uses AI, and access is substantially higher among desk-based employees. About one in four workers (24%) are concerned about job replacement due to AI.

"Americans continue to adjust their financial behavior during uncertain economic times, while also navigating changes in how they work," said Lilah Raynor, CEO and Founder of Logica Research. "This new Logica Future of Money Highlight Report documents these shifts and provides a detailed view of the pressures and expectations people carry into their financial and work decisions."

The report includes data on financial well-being, saving and spending habits, workplace attitudes, AI exposure, commuting costs, payment behavior and investing needs. Download a copy here.

The Logica Research Future of Money Study is a twice-yearly research report that offers a detailed 360-degree snapshot of the current consumer money mindset. The online study has been running since 2017 and is conducted among 1,000 U.S. adults and an augment of 200 older Gen Zers (16-28 years old). This wave was conducted in October 2025.

