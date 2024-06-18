Americans Spend Nearly $55,000 to Sell a Home in 2024

With high home-selling costs eating away at profits that are much slimmer than they were a few years ago, 89% of sellers have regrets about their sale.

ST. LOUIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home sellers in 2024 spend an average of $54,616 to sell their homes, with 42% reporting that the costs exceeded their expectations, according to a new survey from Clever Real Estate , a St. Louis-based real estate company.

The cost breakdown includes:

Listing agent commission ($11,136)

Buyer's agent commission ($10,467)

Repairs ($10,000)

Closing costs ($8,000)

Concessions ($7,200)

Moving expenses ($3,250)

Marketing ($2,300)

Staging ($2,263)

When preparing to sell, 80% of sellers followed their agent's advice, although 67% felt the recommendations were more expensive than they were comfortable with. However, 65% believe their agent's advice resulted in a higher sale price.

In 2024, 89% of sellers compromised on their priorities, with selling above the asking price being the most commonly compromised. Sellers were 87% more likely to sell below asking price compared to 2022, and 34% were dissatisfied with the final sale price. Additionally, 89% made concessions to the buyer, with a median value of $7,200.

A whopping 89% of sellers expressed regrets, with the most common being that they sold too quickly (30%).

If they had known the true cost of selling their home, 89% of sellers would have approached the process differently. Sellers believe that with a different strategy, they could have sold their home for an additional $50,000 on average.

In hindsight, sellers would have:

Listed their home for a higher amount (36%)

Waited for more offers (35%)

Negotiated more with the buyer (32%)

Waited to sell until home prices increase (31%)

Negotiated commission with their agent (31%)

Despite the costs, 64% of sellers made a profit at a median of $100,000. Homes sold with an agent fetched $34,000 more on average, leading to 54% of unrepresented sellers regretting not using an agent.

Read the full report at: https://listwithclever.com/research/cost-to-sell-a-home/

