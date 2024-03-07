Americans Still in the Dark: New Data from MyFitnessPal Reveals Sizable Continuing Gaps in Basic Nutritional Knowledge

With little improvement following their original 2022 survey on Americans' nutrition knowledge, MyFitnessPal is introducing an advisory council of experts across the health industry to help educate consumers and shape the future of the app

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The beginning of a new year is when health and wellness are top of mind for consumers, but new data reveals ongoing gaps in nutrition knowledge of Americans that could be hindering their personal goals. MyFitnessPal , the leading global nutrition and food tracking app, recently conducted their Nutrition IQ 2.0 survey1, in follow up to initial results from 2022. Trends from the data show that Americans have more to learn in 2024, with the majority of Americans still unaware of the nutritional value and content in their daily diet. With the data showing that Americans' knowledge of nutrition has not deepened significantly over the past two years, MyFitnessPal formed a scientific advisory council to guide the development of nutrition content, tools, and features that support members in achieving their health and nutrition goals.

The key theme uncovered through the survey is that people struggle to identify the nutritional value of their food, with 88% of people reporting they have no idea how much protein, fiber, carbs, sugar, and salt they consume daily. Compared to 2022, Americans are still overestimating calorie count and protein content, while underestimating fat and carb content. People perceive the fat content in fish tacos, Caesar salad, and avocado to be half of what it actually is, and it's a common misconception that two fish tacos (approx. 490 calories) have less calories than a cheeseburger (approx. 380 calories)!

Nutrition and calorie counting can go hand-in-hand when striving to meet overall wellness goals, and 25% of Americans choose to lean into calorie counting, accordingly. 87% of people surveyed agree that logging their food helps them keep an eye on food intake, and 79% of people surveyed who count calories say they've been shocked by the portions they were eating before they started tracking calories.

"Between hectic family life and demanding work schedules, plus a general lack of nutrition education, Americans struggle to make informed decisions about the foods they choose to fuel their bodies," says Katie Keil, Chief Marketing Officer of MyFitnessPal. "Having a tool to log food intake, track calories, and receive nutritional insights is why MyFitnessPal has been successful at helping users reach their health and wellness goals."

As one of the world's most trusted resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal has pulled together top experts from across the industry – with diverse backgrounds and varied areas of expertise – to form the MyFitnessPal Scientific Advisory Council. In working together, MyFitnessPal and its Scientific Advisory Council will help people make better food choices by providing improved app features and new plans that will not only educate app users on nutrition, but also provide them with the motivation and sense of progress needed to achieve their health and weight goals. Members of the Scientific Advisory Council include:

Danielle Belardo, MD: Dr. Belardo is a preventive cardiologist and the founder of Precision Preventive Cardiology, a multidisciplinary practice focusing on cardiovascular disease prevention, cardiometabolic health, and weight management. She is the chair of the American Society for Preventive Cardiology Nutrition Committee.

Dr. Guess is a UK and US registered dietitian with a special interest in the role of nutrition in cardiometabolic disease, particularly Type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. She leads clinical trials in nutrition for the , in addition to running her own nutrition consultancy and seeing patients in her clinical practice. Scott Keatley, RD: Mr. Keatley is the co-owner of Keatley Medical Nutrition Therapy and focuses on managing specific disease states and conditions related to nutrition such as diabetes, obesity, and sports nutrition. A majority of Scott's clients are males looking to lose weight, but they're also looking to address longevity and gut health.

"Their work with patients ensures that we are creating content, features, and experiences around topics that matter most to people when it comes to their nutrition. We're thrilled to be working with and learning from the range of experts that form our new advisory council," says Keil.

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download via App Store and Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals, especially weight management. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to improve their health by tracking their food, recording exercise activity, and logging their weight. As one of the world's most trusted resources on nutrition,

MyFitnessPal's mission is to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation and a sense of progress. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, more than 50 workout routines and exercise demos, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change.

1 Research was fielded by MyFitnessPal in February 2024. MyFitnessPal surveyed 1,000 nationally representative participants between the ages of 18-64 across the United States.

