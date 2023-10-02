Americans Strongly Opposed to AI Insurance Agents, Survey Finds

News provided by

GetSure

02 Oct, 2023, 08:42 ET

GREENBRAE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1.6 million U.S. insurance agents can breathe a little easier this morning, thanks to a recent survey by GetSure, a leading online insurance agency.

"AI is coming to Insurance distribution and has the potential to do wonders for the customer experience," said Rikin Shah, Founder & CEO of GetSure. "Getting this right, however, will require an open dialogue with consumers, and that's exactly why we ran this survey."

Continue Reading
GetSurvey Survey Data - Q 4-5
GetSurvey Survey Data - Q 4-5

The survey measured 1,000 Americans' views about working with an AI insurance agent, and revealed that:

  • Only 9% of respondents were "very comfortable" with the idea of an AI insurance agent while a staggering 70% did not feel comfortable
  • Even with the promise of discounted rates, 55% of respondents still preferred a human agent over an AI agent.

"That's a strong statement," added Shah. "Consumers are telling us loud and clear that you couldn't pay them to work with an AI."

When asked why they were reluctant to work with an AI-powered insurance agent, respondents cited the following as their top three worries:

  • Inaccurate recommendations (59%)
  • Job loss for humans (53%)
  • Misuse of personal information (43%)

In one of its most surprising findings, the survey found that, despite their distrust, Americans seem to have accepted that AI will be the future face of the Insurance industry. A whopping 68% expect that within 20 years, the majority of U.S. insurance agents will be AI.

"We understand the concerns and reservations consumers have about AI in insurance," said Shah. "And we're committed to maintaining an open dialogue with our customers, listening to their feedback, and continuously improving our products."

GetSure is set to launch its first set of AI-enhanced tools in early 2024, which focuses on improving efficiency and the consumer experience during the life insurance application phase.

For more details on the survey, please visit GetSure.org. For press inquiries, please contact:

Martha Orr
Media Relations
[email protected]
(415) 949-0496

About GetSure:
GetSure is an online insurance agency that offers Americans the tools and transparency they need to make informed purchasing decisions. GetSure sells term and whole life insurance to Americans ages 50+ through partnerships with 18 companies, including Mutual of Omaha, Transamerica, Aetna, Gerber Life, and AIG.  GetSure is licensed in all 50 states (plus D.C.), is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE GetSure

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.