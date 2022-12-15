Americans Take a Break from Politics Over the Holidays, New Survey Shows

New research by Benenson Strategy Group also found most Americans expect politics to be more divisive in 2023 and social media is viewed as a major contributor

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we head into the holiday season and turn the corner into 2023, Americans are feeling pessimistic about the political divide and social media's potential to threaten the nation's democracy. The majority also expect political discussions to be excused from the family dinner table. These findings and others are revealed in a new research report released today by Benenson Strategy Group (BSG).

BSG found attitudes about this year's holiday season are a mixed bag among Americans, with slightly more reporting that they (40%) feel pressured and worried than those who feel excited and energized about it (36%). On one hand, many are excited about spending time with their extended family, but there are also pressures felt around in-person shopping and travel. Women express more worry (42%) than excitement (32%) about the holidays, while men are the opposite—narrowly more excited (41%) than worried (37%).

Please Don't Pass the Politics

"No politics at the dinner table" is a common request when families gather around the holidays, and BSG found most are adhering to this guideline. A 59% majority of Americans do not talk about politics at all with family over the holidays, and just 6% report arguing with family over politics. Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to talk politics with family than their Gen X and Boomer parents and grandparents.

That said, politics is never far from the holidays. Americans are divided politically and they're also divided about which party represents the Christmas spirit, with 52% saying Democrats and 48% saying Republicans. Democrats have a slight edge when the political parties are rated on Christmas metrics: 58% of Americans say that the Democratic party is more like Santa Claus and 57% say that the Republican party is more like the Grinch.

70% Expect More Political Discord and Discontent in 2023

Post midterm elections and heading into the holiday season, pessimism about our nation's politics is pervasive. The survey reveals 70% expect politics to be more divisive and contentious under the new divided Congress, while only 30% are hopeful that the election result will make government more productive. This gloomy outlook is non-partisan and shared among men and women, old and young, and urban and rural.

Likewise, three-quarters of Americans say a divided Congress will give extreme elements in both parties more influence over debates, making it harder to compromise and get things done.

68% of Americans expect Republicans to use control of the House of Representatives to check President Biden.

42% think President Biden will use a divided Congress to work with Republicans, including 67% of Democrats and just 18% of Republicans.

Just 29% think Republicans in Congress will work with President Biden, including only one-third of Republicans and a quarter of Democrats and Independents.

The survey also shows 70% believe the country is off on the wrong track and 30% say it's headed in the right direction. President Biden's approval rating in the poll is 45% approve and 55% disapprove.

Social Media Is Weakening Democracy, Alienating Americans (YouTube as the Exception)

Not only is social media seen as a threat to our democracy, Americans believe it's driving people apart more than bringing them together. BSG found 68% believe social media is making our democracy weaker compared to 32% who say stronger, and 70% contend social media is pitting people against each other versus 30% who say it is creating more understanding and bringing them together.

The negative effect of social media on people and politics is not limited to a specific platform. When asked to evaluate seven major social media sites, Americans say all are doing more to divide people and weaken democracy than unite people and strengthen democracy—with YouTube as the sole exception (31% unite/strengthen vs. 24% divide/weaken). In the cases of Twitter and Facebook, the divide-to-unite ratio is alarming at over 2-to-1.

BSG's full report—which also reveals Americans' holiday spending, shopping and plans—can be downloaded here from the BSG website.

Methodology

Benenson Strategy Group conducted 1,001 online interviews among adults living in the United States between December 2-5, 2022. The data was weighted to reflect U.S. Census data to ensure an accurate demographic representation.

About Benenson Strategy Group

Benenson Strategy Group (BSG) is a strategic research consultancy that marries language expertise with innovative research to frame choices that help clients win in the most challenging, competitive situations. Advising global corporations, political leaders and institutions in dynamic, competitive scenarios, Benenson Strategy Group has earned a reputation for expertise in the rhythm and nuances of language and words, and the underlying dynamics of consumer and political choices. Founded in 2000, BSG's headquarters are in New York. For more information, please visit www.bsgco.com.

