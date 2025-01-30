WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While Kansas City is known for its barbecue and Philly its cheesesteaks, when it comes to Super Bowl menus, nothing is hotter than wings. The National Chicken Council (NCC) today released its annual Chicken Wing Report, projecting Americans to consume 1.47 billion chicken wings watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle for the Lombardi Trophy. This figure represents an increase of 1.5 percent from last year's game, or about 20 million more wings.

Americans to Eat 1.47 Billion Chicken Wings for Super Bowl LIX

"Matthew McConaughey was right: Football is for food," said NCC spokesperson Tom Super. "Sure, there will be pizza, guacamole, chips and dips, but when it comes to the Super Bowl, chicken wings rule the roost. Although we do anticipate an uptick in chicken cheesesteaks this year.

"If Buffalo, the home of the chicken wing, and their Bills can ever take the next step and make it back to the Big Game, we'd expect an even bigger surge in wings and wet naps."

So how do 1.47 billion chicken wings stack up? Picture this:

If every single player in the NFL ate 50 wings a day (and was immortal) it would take them collectively 720 years to eat 1.47 billion.

to eat 1.47 billion. 1.47 billion wings laid end to end would stretch to and from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia , Pa. about 63 times .

to Lincoln Financial Field in , Pa. . Enough to give more than four wings each to every man, woman and child in the United States .

to every man, woman and child in . Laid end-to-end, 1.47 billion wings would circle the Earth more than 3 times.

We love our Football and our Wings!*

Retail wing sales growth for the NFL Super Bowl representative markets (Philadelphia and Kansas City) increased significantly during the playoffs this year (for the four weeks ending January 19, 2025 versus the prior period.):

Chiefs fans receiving wings to the tune of a +21.9 percent sales increase.

Eagles fans did not disappoint their team for wing sales, rushing out and increasing Philadelphia market sales +19 percent.

Wings sales across the U.S. during the playoffs have been strong, gaining +12 percent for the four weeks ending January 19, 2025, versus the prior period. The playoff markets beat the national +12 percent wings increase, scoring sales growth at 15.5 percent for the four weeks ending January 19, 2025, versus the prior period.

*Source: Circana Total US Multi Outlet+ Retail Sales for the four weeks ending January 19, 2025, versus the prior period.

NCC is the national, non-profit trade association that represents chicken companies that produce and process more than 95 percent of chicken in the United States.

