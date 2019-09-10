Americans to Honor 9/11 Anniversary with Volunteer Service

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Americans across the country will volunteer in communities large and small to commemorate the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance.

9/11 Day was started in 2002 by the nonprofit group MyGoodDeed with widespread support of September 11th families to create a permanent and positive way to observe 9/11 each year and ultimately turn a day of tragedy into a day of doing good.

Congress designated September 11th as "Patriot Day" and requested the observance of 9/11 as an annually recognized "National Day of Service and Remembrance." Since then, millions of Americans have engaged in service on the 9/11 anniversary as a respectful way to commemorate those who lost their lives that day.

"Volunteer service is woven into the fabric of our nation," said Barbara Stewart, CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). "The 9/11 Day of Service is an opportunity to rekindle the spirit of unity that swept the nation in the days following the tragic attacks. Each year, we rededicate ourselves to the ideals that define our country and unite us as one."

As the federal agency for volunteering and service, the Corporation for National and Community Service is charged by Congress with leading the 9/11 Day of Service. Each year, the agency provides specific 9/11 Day funding to organizations, like this year's MyGoodDeed and Youth Service America, to lead service events in communities across the country. In addition, events are held nationwide by hundreds of other nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, schools, and businesses.

Anyone can serve on September 11th. CNCS provides easy ways to get involved on our website, NationalService.Gov/911Day. For example:

Sign up to volunteer at one of the thousands of organizations across the country hosting service events

Contact a nonprofit close to your heart and ask what you can do to help

Organize a service event using the tips provided on our website

