Americans Use Record 132 Trillion MBs of Wireless Data in 2024, CTIA Annual Survey Finds

The significant increase in data use marks the single largest year-over-year jump in U.S. history

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans used a record 132 trillion megabytes of mobile data in 2024, shattering the 100 trillion megabytes mark set just the year before, according to CTIA's Annual Wireless Industry Survey. This marks the third straight year of approximately 35% growth.

View PDF Americans used a record 132 trillion megabytes of mobile data in 2024, shattering the 100 trillion megabytes mark set just the year before, according to CTIA’s Annual Wireless Industry Survey. This marks the third straight year of approximately 35% growth.

"The bottom line is simple: America's wireless industry is delivering for consumers and powering our economy," said Ajit Pai, CTIA President and CEO. "Consumers are using record amounts of data—streaming, connecting, and creating in ways that enrich their lives and fuel growth across every sector. And with policymakers and industry aligned, the next chapter will be even more exciting."

The 32 trillion megabyte year-over-year increase in data use was also the single largest jump in U.S. wireless history. This surge highlights why Congress's action to restore the FCC's auction authority and establish a pipeline of 800 megahertz of mid-band spectrum for licensed use is so critical. To ensure America can continue to meet demand, policymakers must move quickly to implement the law and bring that spectrum to auction.

The Annual Survey also showed that the wireless industry continues to be one of the biggest investors in the U.S., averaging over $30B annually over the entire decade. America's free market policies are key to encouraging this level of investment, with U.S. wireless providers spending nearly double the amount of their EU counterparts per capita last year.

Key Findings from CTIA's 2025 Annual Survey:

$29 Billion Invested in Wireless Networks: Wireless providers invested $29 billion last year to meet consumer demand. Since 2018, nearly $219 billion has been invested, underscoring the sector's commitment to expanding and upgrading America's wireless infrastructure.

Wireless providers invested last year to meet consumer demand. Since 2018, nearly has been invested, underscoring the sector's commitment to expanding and upgrading America's wireless infrastructure. 259 Million 5G Devices Keep Americans Connected: The total number of U.S. wireless connections reached 579 million last year, or 1.7 per American. Nearly half of those connections, 259 million devices, are now 5G-enabled, up from 39% in 2023.

The total number of U.S. wireless connections reached 579 million last year, or 1.7 per American. Nearly half of those connections, 259 million devices, are now 5G-enabled, up from 39% in 2023. Cell Site Growth Accelerates with 5G: Over 15,000 new cell towers were activated last year, bringing the total number of U.S. cell sites to nearly 450,000, thanks in part to forward-looking reforms by the FCC that streamlined siting and deployment during the first Trump Administration.

Over 15,000 new cell towers were activated last year, bringing the total number of U.S. cell sites to nearly 450,000, thanks in part to forward-looking reforms by the FCC that streamlined siting and deployment during the first Trump Administration. Wireless Prices Continue to Drop : Even as inflation raised prices for most consumer goods and services, the price of wireless service declined by 0.5% over the past four years, while smartphone prices fell by more than 50%.

: Even as inflation raised prices for most consumer goods and services, the price of wireless service declined by 0.5% over the past four years, while smartphone prices fell by more than 50%. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Surges: Consumers continue to choose 5G to connect their homes. In 2024, 5G fixed wireless access added nearly 4 million new subscribers, representing 99% of new fixed broadband subscriptions.

Consumers continue to choose 5G to connect their homes. In 2024, 5G fixed wireless access added nearly 4 million new subscribers, representing 99% of new fixed broadband subscriptions. Talking and Texting on the Rise: Last year, Americans exchanged 42 billion more SMS and MMS messages and spent 30 billion more minutes on calls over the previous year. In total, consumers exchanged nearly 2.2 trillion texts and spent more than 2.4 trillion minutes talking last year.

SOURCE CTIA