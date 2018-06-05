Americans Want Spaces that Serve Young and Old Together, But Can't Find Them, A New Survey Finds

"The demand for quality children and youth services compounded with the increasing need for creative older adult programs creates an environment ripe for innovative age-integrated care," said Donna Butts, executive director at Generations Untied. "For many communities facing limited resources to build and rehabilitate facilities, intergenerational shared sites that serve all ages save dollars while making sense."

The report found that more than 4 in 5 Americans say that if they or a loved one needed care services, they would prefer a care setting where there are opportunities to interact with people of different age groups.

"Shared sites can transform how people interact and relate to each other within their communities," said Trent Stamp, CEO of The Eisner Foundation. "Not only are the settings cost-efficient, but the older adults and children that are in those settings become happier and healthier as a result of being together."

In a national survey of intergenerational programs, Ohio State University researchers found that shared sites engaged the talents of all ages and improved health and positive intergenerational relationships.

"Our results illustrate that shared site intergenerational programs add value to communities across the country," said Shannon Jarrott, professor of Social Work at The Ohio State University. "Responses point to next steps we can take to help these programs grow, connect, and sustain."

The report's recommendations include engaging with local leaders, policymakers, and accrediting bodies.

The full report is available at http://bit.do/ALLINTOGETHER.

About the Survey and Report:

The Generations United/Eisner Foundation survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll between February 27 – March 1, 2018 among 2,041 adults ages 18+. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in online surveys. The data have been weighted to reflect the composition of the adult population. Because the sample is based on those who agreed to participate in our panel, no estimates of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact Sheri Steinig at Generations United at ssteinig@gu.org.

