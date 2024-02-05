Americans Will Buy Enough Cheese to Create 8 Million Cheeseboards for The Big Game

8 Cheeseboards Prettier Than the Game-Winning Trophy

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Big Game rolls around each February, Wisconsin Cheese knows that eyes are on both the TV and what's on the table.

If you do the cheese math, Wisconsin crafts 600 types, styles, and varieties of cheese (see here for help narrowing down), which means there are 600 options for cheese A, 599 options for cheese B, and 598 options for cheese C. The total combinations equal 214 million cheeseboard options, and with 126 million households in the U.S., no two game day spreads need to be the same.  

"With friends gathered around the TV and taste buds craving something extraordinary, Wisconsin Cheese is here to elevate the game day experience with artisan cheeses for a vast array of cheeseboard combinations," says Suzanne Fanning, CMO of Wisconsin Cheese. "Wisconsin crafts 50% of the nation's specialty cheese, which means The State of Cheese has the award-winning cheeses to make every spread score points with fans of any team."

Play your starting lineup: an award-winning cheeseboard that will win over every guest's taste buds. Whether you want to keep it classic or try a creative new play with thrilling flavors, these cheese boards will enliven your snacking array:

Whichever team you're cheering for this season, Wisconsin Cheese is always a winner during the big game. Find inspiration for future game day parties with another one of our cheese board recipes, like this Fiesta Cheese Board, this Wisconsin Cheese and Charcuterie Board, or another spread that suits your style from our selection of over 300 handcrafted recipes featuring Wisconsin Cheese.

Be sure to share your creations with us on Instagram and Facebook. For more information about award-winning Wisconsin Cheese and winning recipes, visit www.wisconsincheese.com.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

