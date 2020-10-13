Americans Will Receive Over 3 Billion Political Text Messages Before The 2020 Election

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller , the app that eliminates unwanted calls and texts, has identified an influx in political text messages this campaign season. In September 2020, Americans received 2.6 billion political text messages - a 400% increase from June.

RoboKiller's new Political Insights Tracker provides the first-ever national data into how political text messages and robocalls are being used to influence the 2020 presidential election. RoboKiller's findings reveal a major shift away from political robocalls to political text messages starting in June 2020. Americans received 93 million political robocalls in August 2020, which dropped to 70 million in September as phone calls continue to go unanswered due to the increasing amount of spam calls.

Since June 2020, Republicans have sent 6x more political text messages, but Democrats are beginning to catch up as the election approaches.

SEPTEMBER 2020 ESTIMATED POLITICAL MESSAGE TOTALS:

Republican robocalls: 53 million

Democratic robocalls: 17 million

Republican text messages: 1.8 billion

Democratic text messages: 902 million

With less than 30 days until one of the most contentious presidential elections in recent history, RoboKiller predicts Americans will receive an additional 3 billion political robocalls and texts before the polls close on November 3rd via peer - to - peer political texting.

Peer-to-peer texting is a technology that allows political campaigns to send mass text messages without breaking opt-in consent laws designed to protect Americans from unsolicited texts. Messages come directly from a real phone number, as opposed to a computer dialer, exploiting a loophole in the rules.

Though political messages are not illegal, they are undesired by many Americans. To unsubscribe from unwanted political messages, RoboKiller suggests taking the following steps:

Reply "STOP" or ask to be removed from the campaign's list.

Contact the campaign organization directly and ask to be removed. You can do this by calling or emailing the campaign.

Download a call blocking app such as RoboKiller to stop a large percentage of political messages, rather than blocking phone numbers manually.

RoboKiller is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more about RoboKiller, visit www.robokiller.com .

About RoboKiller

RoboKiller is one of the top iPhone utility apps in the US, helping users block over 500M telemarketers and robocalls from calling their phones. With over 5 billion robocalls made to US consumers each month, phone spam continues to be the #1 complaint to the FCC, driving hundreds of thousands of RoboKiller app downloads per month. RoboKiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

SOURCE RoboKiller