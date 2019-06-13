Americans would take more baths if they had a better bathroom environment: Leger poll

So, what is the barrier to bathing? A lack of time in a busy schedule was a common complaint. But, nearly a quarter of those surveyed in the Leger poll stated that a poor bath environment – consisting of the tub being too small, dirty or poorly grouted – was what curbed the craving for more baths.

"The good news is that a solution is already at hand in Bath Fitter's tub-over-tub installation process, which avoids stressful demolition and reduces installation to a single day," says Mike Prochaska, Vice President, Retail Operations.

"The combination of high-quality products, ease of installation, and lifetime warranty has led Bath Fitter to become a leader in bathroom remodeling," notes Prochaska. "We can't give people more time, but we are committed to making bathing an important de-stressing time in their life."

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, 35 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States and Canada. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service, with the aim of making people smile every time they see their bathtub. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com.

