AmericanTowns Media Launches Longitude73 to Meet Local Content Management Needs for Clients

AmericanTowns Media, a longtime leader in connecting with audiences through hyper-local content, today announced the launch of Longitude73 – a fully dedicated B2B service division.

AmericanTowns Media began as a content publisher, providing events, news and lifestyle information about local communities to residents of, and visitors to, those communities. Through significant research and investment in technology, as well as affiliations and partnerships, they have succeeded in solving the ultimate marketing oxymoron: Local at Scale.

"Launching Longitude73 allows us to focus our efforts fully on helping big brands deepen the connection with their local audiences. As leaders in brand localization, Longitude73 can give brands the ability to hyper-localize their digital brand experience, leading to more and better engagement and revenue-driving results across web, email, social and advertising," said Mike Raleigh, Head of Growth for Longitude73.





According to Raleigh, there are four main competencies that Longitude73 will bring to clients:

Location Infrastructure – The platform allows clients to pick and choose the towns, cities, states or even custom geographic areas that are important to their business and quickly deliver customized and scaled versions of their digital presence. Asset Integration & Management – This capability uses client content and assets – valuable but often underutilized – and tailors them to the local level. This gives content new life and improves ROI. Deep Local Content & Data – Sourcing millions of pieces of dynamic location-based content and data points daily provides a rich library for brands to draw from to add local relevance to content experiences. Powerful Distribution – This platform provides highly customized content experiences for the end user where they are now or where they are going next across communications channels.

"We've powered local solutions for some of the biggest brands across the country, delivering tremendous scale along with the relevance and impact of community-level engagement," said Ed Panian, President of AmericanTowns Media. "Longitude73 enables clients to have focused access to the same suite of services that built our own consumer brands and expertise."

About Longitude73

Based in Westport, CT, Longitude73 are experts in Local Content Optimization (LCO). Whether optimizing email open-rates, increasing post-click actions, fueling programmatic campaigns, or providing full platform solutions, Longitude73 puts brands at the center of every community in the United States. For more information, visit Longitude73.

About AmericanTowns Media

Based in Westport, CT, AmericanTowns Media (ATM) has 20 years of experience in local community engagement at scale and is the parent organization of Longitude73 and Americantowns.com, offering B2B and B2C solutions respectively.

