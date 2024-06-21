Americare CSS Honored with Center of Excellence Award by The Wound Pros

Renowned Home care service provider honored with prestigious award by The Wound Pros

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americare CSS, a renowned home care service provider, has been awarded the prestigious Center of Excellence Award for the Northeast region by The Wound Pros: https://www.thewoundpros.com/ for its exceptional performance in wound healing and achieving high patients satisfaction.

With a history spanning 43 years, Americare CSS has demonstrated its commitment to quality care and patient satisfaction. The facility achieved a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and serves over 10,000 patients annually. Its wide reach extends across fourteen counties in New York, including all five boroughs of New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. Americare CSS's round-the-clock availability and eleven office locations have significantly impacted patient care in these regions.

Presenting the award at a ceremony on February 8th, 2024, Brittany Padgett, Client Success Training Manager at The Wound Pros, highlighted the exceptional strides of Americare CSS in advancing wound care. Additionally, the heartfelt testimonials from their nursing staff about their experience working with The Wound Pros highlighted the strong partnership and shared vision between the two organizations. Americare CSS's commitment to excellence aligns with The Wound Pros' vision and mission of setting a benchmark for quality wound care while making a significant difference in the lives of patients and their families.

About The Wound Pros Center of Excellence Program

The Center of Excellence Program by The Wound Pros recognizes healthcare facilities that exemplify the highest standards in wound care management. Winners display a rigorous commitment to quality patient care, superior treatment outcomes, and the successful integration of advanced wound care protocols and technology. This award recognizes a facility's relentless pursuit of healing and improving patient quality of life while adhering to The Wound Pros' stringent criteria for excellence.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a biotech company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and augmented reality to revolutionize wound care management. By harnessing these cutting-edge technologies, The Wound Pros aims to standardize wound care, improve healing rates, and ultimately save lives.

Central to its innovative approach is RITA, an AI-enabled wound care management system. RITA features a range of powerful tools, including an automatic wound measurement tool that utilizes AI for precise wound assessments and tissue segmentation. This ensures healthcare providers have accurate data for effective treatment planning. RITA offers a durable medical equipment (DME) algorithm that guides providers in ordering the appropriate DME supplies, considering factors such as wound assessment, size, and tissue segmentation. Additionally, The Wound Pros' AI-powered system also offers a healing rate prediction feature that forecasts healing timelines by analyzing wound progress over a 30-day period. These capabilities enable providers to adjust treatments and enhance patient satisfaction proactively.

Looking forward, The Wound Pros is developing an ICD-10 automation tool to streamline and ensure the accuracy of Medicare and insurance claim submissions, reducing administrative burdens on healthcare providers. Furthermore, the company is launching an AI-driven medical records system to enhance providers' quality of life by automating medical documentation.

As the nation's largest wound management company and a major DMEPOS (Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies) supplier, The Wound Pros conducts intensive research. It leverages its extensive database to evaluate the performance of various skin substitutes and advanced wound dressings, driving data-informed clinical decision-making.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

