AmeriCare Medical Honored by the State of Michigan for Exceptional Work in Home Care

TROY, Mich., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriCare Medical, Inc., a leading provider of home healthcare services, has received recognition from the State of Michigan for its exceptional work in home care. Acknowledging their achievements, government leaders from the State of Michigan House of Representatives delivered a tribute that honors and commends AmeriCare Medical's team of registered nurses' commitment to excellence in healthcare.

AmeriCare Medical's team of Registered Nurses accepting a special tribute from the State of Michigan House of Representatives, celebrating their outstanding contributions to home healthcare.

"At AmeriCare Medical, our nurses are the heart and soul of our organization," said Greg Jamian, President and CEO. "They embody the values of compassion, integrity, and expertise, delivering personalized care that enhances the quality of life for our patients every day."

For over four decades, AmeriCare Medical has provided the gold standard in home care, employing a team of over 250 healthcare professionals who serve across hospitals, government facilities, and private residences statewide. This special tribute reaffirms AmeriCare Medical's status as a leader in the industry, recognized not only for their clinical expertise but also for their impact on patient wellbeing.

"Our nursing team is committed to preserving and protecting our public healthcare system, and advocate on behalf of their patients for environments that promote safe, high-quality patient care, with dignity and respect," said Maggie Jess, MSN, Director of Clinical Services.

AmeriCare Medical and its subsidiaries are accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP), a testament to their unwavering commitment to high standards of excellence in patient care. They are also proud sponsors of the Oakland University School of Nursing Nightingale Awards for Nursing Excellence in support of nursing professionals and their contributions to healthcare and have been consistently named a Top Workplace in Michigan.

About AmeriCare Medical, Inc.

AmeriCare Medical, Inc. provides integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment Company, Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy, and QCN Home Health Care making it a one-stop resource for patients and their home care needs.

SOURCE AmeriCare Medical, Inc.