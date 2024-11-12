Americare Partners with FeelBetter to Proactively Address Polypharmacy Risks for Patients in Its Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Facilities

Pilot Results Presented at American Society of Consultant Pharmacists Annual Meeting Highlight FeelBetter's AI-Powered Platform's Success in Identifying Critical Medication Risks

FeelBetter's Expansion into Long-Term Care and Skilled Nursing Facilities Includes Integration with PointClickCare, Optimizing Workflows and Increasing Efficiencies

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FeelBetter, a leader in AI-driven polypharmacy patient management, today announced a partnership with Americare, a leading long-term care and skilled nursing services provider, to help pinpoint residents at risk of adverse events due to complex medication regimens. This collaboration extends FeelBetter's reach into the long-term care and skilled nursing facility space to tackle the growing complexities of polypharmacy among seniors.

As part of the expansion, FeelBetter has integrated with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based healthcare platform for long-term and post-acute care providers, and will be available to its customers via the PointClickCare Marketplace.

Results of an initial Americare pilot, presented at the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) Annual Meeting, underscore FeelBetter's impact. Conducted across eight Americare facilities and involving 370 residents, the pilot showed that FeelBetter's AI-powered platform can be used to accurately flag individuals for heightened medication-related risks, enabling more proactive, data-informed care decisions.

"Polypharmacy is a complex challenge in senior care, and we're committed to finding innovative ways to address it," said James Dunham, RPh, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Americare. "The pilot results are promising, showing how AI-driven insights can help our teams proactively flag at-risk patients and take early action to prevent potential adverse events. Through this partnership with FeelBetter, our goal is to bring a new level of responsiveness and precision to medication management, with the potential to significantly improve outcomes and quality of life for our residents."

With more than 120 facilities across five states, Americare is known for its commitment to excellence in senior care, offering skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, and rehabilitation services. Building on the pilot's success, Americare plans to expand its adoption of the FeelBetter platform across more of its facilities, integrating the technology into daily clinical workflows to enable real-time monitoring and decision support.

"Expanding into the long-term care and skilled nursing space with Americare marks a significant milestone for us," said Liat Primor, FeelBetter's CEO. "We're committed to empowering clinical teams with the tools they need to proactively identify risks and respond quickly, particularly in environments where medication regimens can be complex. This partnership with Americare is an exciting opportunity to foster a proactive care culture that prioritizes the well-being of vulnerable populations."

About FeelBetter

FeelBetter is the pioneer of Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, changing the polypharmacy paradigm on both an individual and population health level with a comprehensive solution designed to tackle the challenges associated with suboptimal medication management. Powered by AI, FeelBetter's Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence drives personalized medication management, helping healthcare professionals ensure that their patients' medication regimens are safe, effective, and appropriate. The technology pinpoints patients at high risk of deterioration and preventable hospitalization due to suboptimal medication management, and proactively suggests immediate and actionable interventions to reduce these risks. Provider organizations use FeelBetter to monitor their patients' progress and more proactively deliver the right follow-up care, as well as to efficiently allocate resources and minimize preventable, costly use of healthcare services.

Led by an interdisciplinary team of clinicians, clinical pharmacists, and technologists, FeelBetter is headquartered in Boston and Tel Aviv. Investors include Firstime Ventures, Shoni Health Ventures, Triventures, ARC, the innovation hub of Sheba Medical Center, Random Forest VC, The Group Ventures, and GoodCompany Ventures. To learn more, visit feelbetter.healthcare.

