Americares and CAA Volunteers Promote Disaster Preparedness on LA Wildfires Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and global health and disaster relief organization Americares marked one year since the devastating Los Angeles wildfires by helping area residents prepare for future emergencies. Volunteers from CAA and Americares packed hundreds of emergency go bags with first aid kits, masks, hygiene products and other essentials at CAA's Los Angeles office to honor the anniversary with action.

"The wildfires had a devastating impact on our community, making this emergency deeply personal for us," said CAA Executive Olivia Brooks. "We saw firsthand how lives were upended and how long the road to recovery can be. Together with Americares, we are helping communities across Southern California be better prepared when the next disaster strikes."

A go bag is a pre-packed kit with up to a week's supply of essential items that can be accessed quickly when evacuating. Americares , which responded to the wildfires, is donating bags packed at the event to Vida Mobile Clinic for distribution to families in fire-affected communities. Inside is a list of suggested items recipients can add to personalize the kits to their individual needs, such as medications and items for children and pets.

"Having a go bag ready and easily accessible saves valuable time when you need to evacuate quickly," said Americares Vice President of U.S. Programs Saqi Cho, who participated in the event. "With more frequent and intense storms and dangerous wildfires, protecting loved ones is more crucial than ever. A go bag should be an essential component of every family's emergency plan."

The volunteer event marked one year since the Eaton and Palisades fires burned 37,000 acres, claimed 31 lives and destroyed more than 16,000 structures. Nearly 250,000 residents were under evacuation orders or warnings during the fires, and many fled their homes quickly to escape the unfolding disaster.

In response to the fires, Americares provided 5 tons of medicine and relief supplies, truckloads of water and emergency funding to support health services for survivors. Americares also supplied $1 million in emergency cash assistance for low-income wildfire survivors who lost homes, jobs or transportation due to the fires.

Americares has free guides to help you prepare for wildfires and other emergencies here: americares.org/climate

