Americares Honors Mylan with Power of Partnership Award

Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis presented the award today at HDA's Business and Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs. Americares and HDA created the Power of Partnership Award in 2005 to recognize HDA-member pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution organizations that have shown exceptional dedication to expanding access to health care for disadvantaged populations.

"Mylan is one of our most reliable and committed supporters, providing monthly product donations that improve health and save lives all over the world," Nyenhuis said. "Whether we are providing medicine to disaster survivors or bringing quality health care to remote areas around the world, Mylan is always there."

Mylan has supported Americares for nearly 30 years, providing more than $670 million worth of medicine for patients in need. Americares delivers Mylan products to a network of 4,000 health centers worldwide, as well as health facilities treating disaster survivors. In recent years, Mylan supported Americares responses to the 2015 Nepal earthquake as well as the 2017 hurricanes. For Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria alone, Mylan donated $5 million in quality medicine.

"Supporting our communities by providing access to much-needed medicine when disasters strike is a critical way for Mylan to help ensure that the health and wellbeing of families are addressed during times of crisis," said Mylan CEO Heather Bresch. "We are extremely proud of our long-standing partnership with Americares and the work we've been able to achieve together to give back to communities around the world over the past three decades. We are humbled and honored to receive this year's Power of Partnership Award and look forward to partnering with Americares for decades to come."

"Power of Partnership honorees display an extraordinary commitment to providing access to medicines in the most critical situations," said HDA President and CEO John M. Gray. "HDA, together with Americares, congratulates Mylan for their generosity and dedication in ensuring vulnerable populations receive the care they need, when they need it."

About Americares

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, Americares reaches an average of 90 countries and all 50 U.S. states with life-changing health programs, medicine and medical supplies. Americares is the world's leading nonprofit provider of donated medicine and medical supplies. For more information, visit americares.org.

About the Healthcare Distribution Alliance

The Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) represents primary pharmaceutical distributors — the vital link between the nation's pharmaceutical manufacturers and more than 200,000 pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics and others nationwide. Since 1876, HDA has helped members navigate regulations and innovations to get the right medicines to the right patients at the right time, safely and efficiently. The HDA Research Foundation, HDA's non-profit charitable foundation, serves the healthcare industry by providing research and education focused on priority healthcare supply chain issues. For more information, visit www.hda.org.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

