Americares Partners with GBK Brand Bar this Awards Season to Support California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Grammy Awards and Critics Choice Gifting Lounge will also Feature "Giving Suite"

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-focused relief and development organization Americares is teaming up with GBK Brand Bar , a veteran Los Angeles-based events and gifting lounge company, to host "Giving Suites" throughout the upcoming awards season to support LA wildfire survivors.

The series of events kicks off February 1 with this year's Grammy and Critics Choice nominees, presenters, past winners and other notable Hollywood names. In addition to the signature "Gift Lounge" experience that GBK Brand Bar is known for, this partnership will encourage celebrity attendees to assemble urgently needed recovery kits on site that will then be distributed to individuals affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

"Witnessing the extraordinary collaboration and compassion flooding every corner of this city reminds me that, no matter how devastating the crisis, the human spirit's capacity to come together for good is even more powerful. As usual, Americares has been a part of that effort. I've been involved with this organization for over 20 years," says Tony Goldwyn, actor, director and Americares board member, "but it's particularly powerful to see Americares lifesaving work on the ground in L.A., helping the city where I grew up to recover, heal and rebuild."

Americares responds to more than 35 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings preparedness programs to communities vulnerable to disasters. Americares' response to the Los Angeles wildfires is focused on ensuring access to health services for the most vulnerable survivors.

During the "Giving Suite" events, over 1,500 kits will be assembled for Americares partner organizations serving low-income and uninsured residents in affected communities. Each kit will include essential hygiene and clean up products - toothbrush, toothpaste, washcloth, hand towel, comb, deodorant, shampoo and body wash, nail clipper, dry bag, work gloves, protective eyewear, masks - to support survivors as they recover from the wildfires.

Several brands participating in the traditional Gifting Lounge will also be donating products and/or funds directly to Americares wildfire relief efforts. For example, Rest® , the award-winning bedding brand has pledged $100,000 worth of bedding products to support better sleep and overall health for survivors. In addition, GBK Brand Bar is contributing space and resources for all of the "Giving Lounges," and has aligned with Crew Nation (of Live Nation), to assist these efforts.

"I have been bringing amazing talent and brands together for over 20 years, and while we have always had a charity angle woven into our gifting events, this is the first time we are dedicating an entire award season to a single organization, Americares, in support of such a meaningful cause," says Gavin Keilly, CEO of GBK Brand Bar. "In true Hollywood fashion, LA has united in an incredible way to help those impacted by the wildfires, with the music and entertainment industries stepping up alongside communities across the country."

The Bodywell® & MEND's 2025 Critics Choice & Grammy Awards Giving Lounge Presented by GBK Brand Bar to Benefit Americares Wildfire Relief Efforts underscores the power of collaboration in addressing urgent humanitarian needs while celebrating excellence in the entertainment industry. Participating brands include Bodywell® EMF solution devices, MEND, Neurovalens' Modius Sleep, Single Tree fashions, 5th Wheel Electric Scooters, other lifestyle products and more.

To learn more, please visit americares.org.

About Americares:

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that helps people and communities around the world access health in times of disaster and every day. Each year, Americares reaches 85 countries on average, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine, medical supplies and emergency aid. Americares is one of the world's leading nonprofit providers of donated medicine and medical supplies. For more information, visit americares.org

About GBK Brand Bar

GBK Brand Bar is Hollywood's premier luxury lifestyle gifting and special events company. Known for their exclusive gifting lounges, GBK combines entertainment with philanthropy, making a lasting impact on global communities.

SOURCE Americares