America's #1 Cryptocurrency IRA Platform Announces It Reached $500 Million In Transactions

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has been the leader in digital assets for retirement accounts with over 50,000 account holders, 2,500 5-star reviews, and now $500 million in total customer transactions. Clients can invest in eight digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Zcash (ZEC), and physical Gold (PG).

Why Bitcoin IRA is leading the way:

Own Real Crypto Assets in an IRA - Bitcoin IRA clients purchase actual cryptocurrency assets and are not investing in a crypto fund, ETF, derivative, or other alternative crypto investment products.

Own Real Crypto Assets in an IRA - Bitcoin IRA clients purchase actual cryptocurrency assets and are not investing in a crypto fund, ETF, derivative, or other alternative crypto investment products.

US-Regulated Security - Bitcoin IRA exclusively uses BitGo to securely store crypto assets. BitGo is a US-regulated qualified custodian based in Palo Alto, CA, with over $20 billion in total cryptocurrency monthly transaction volumes.

$100 Million Insurance - Digital assets under custody are insured with $100 million of coverage from BitGo and their provider Lloyd's of London, the world's foremost specialist insurance and reinsurance market.

- Digital assets under custody are insured with of coverage from BitGo and their provider Lloyd's of , the world's foremost specialist insurance and reinsurance market. Buy & Sell Online 24/7 - Individuals can buy, sell, and swap digital assets and gold directly inside their retirement accounts.

In 2020, Bitcoin has skyrocketed up in price by over 200% (as of Dec 17, 2020) and it has become one of the best-performing assets of the year.

Individuals interested in rolling over their IRA or 401(k) to crypto or gold can go to bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a secure trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $500 million in investments and has over 50,000 account holders with more than 2,500 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA

