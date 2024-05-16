America's #1 Financial Compensation Conference Returns for Year Two: FinComp '24

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BalancedComp, an industry-leading provider of compensation consulting and software solutions for U.S. financial institutions, is thrilled to announce the return of its esteemed event, FinComp, taking place on September 29 - October 2, 2024 at InterContinental Kansas City at the Plaza in Kansas City, MO. Returning for its second year and building on the success of its inaugural debut last September, this year's conference promises an even more comprehensive, educational, and engaging experience for HR professionals in the financial services sector.

FinComp 2024 by BalancedComp | Sep. 29 - Oct. 2

"We couldn't be more excited to bring this event back," says Christie Summervill, CEO at BalancedComp. "Last year's conference was a resounding success, and we're committed to providing HR professionals at every level the tools and resources they need to stay ahead of the curve in today's dynamic and competitive financial landscape. It's not enough anymore just to know market rates alone."

Industry Expertise, Cutting-Edge Data, and Collective Advancement

Covering a wide range of compensation subjects, FinComp '24 will feature a strategically curated lineup of industry experts and leading authorities, including Foulston Siefkin LLP and Newcleus.

Conference discussions will consist of structured presentations, several intimate HR roundtables, transparent Q&A sessions, customized breakout session pathways, and other networking events. Prime featured topics include 2025 compensation and IT salary trends, navigating mergers/acquisitions, pay transparency and legal compliance, intragenerational compensation packages, use of AI, and more.

Keynotes at this event will include the esteemed author and speaker, Kate Manser, as well as executive leadership coach, Dr. Lakeya Cherry.

As an added incentive for HR professionals, the FinComp conference continues to offer NCCA-certified credits per learning hour(s) toward aPHR, PHR, PHRi, aPHRI, SPHR, SPHRi, GPHR, and PHRca HR certifications as a fully-accredited event.

To learn more about this event, visit fincomp.balancedcomp.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Christie Summervill

CEO

BalancedComp

Email: [email protected]

About BalancedComp

BalancedComp is an exclusive, national consulting partner for U.S. banks and credit unions, specializing in creating compensation and performance management software, comprehensive salary surveys, and providing strategic guidance for our partners in financial institutions across the United States. These services help clients develop customized salary and incentive programs that increase equity and help attract, retain and motivate top talent in the industry. Founded in 2010, with headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, BalancedComp serves over 300 financial institutions nationwide. For more information, visit balancedcomp.com.

SOURCE BalancedComp