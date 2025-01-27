America's #1 Mattress Brand* Launches All-New Sealy Posturepedic® Lineup with Innovative and Exclusive PrecisionFit™ Coils

With the new Sealy Posturepedic® collection, the experts at Sealy® are building on 75 years of expertise to deliver superior support for a great night's sleep.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced their all-new Sealy Posturepedic® collection. The collection is comprised of four levels—Sealy Posturepedic, Sealy Posturepedic Plus, Sealy Posturepedic Pro, and Sealy Posturepedic Elite—with a wide range of quality products from entry-level to premium price points.

Building on a 75-year legacy of superior support, every new Sealy Posturepedic mattress will include PrecisionFit™ Coils. These exclusive, patent-pending coils adapt to a person's unique size and shape to help maintain natural alignment, so customers can say "so long" to nagging Bed Aches™.

"Our team has created something impressive with this PrecisionFit Coil. Their dedication to innovation truly differentiates Sealy Posturepedic from the competition, and it gives our customers the long-lasting support they need for a great night's sleep," says Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO. "We are committed to continuing our investment in Sealy to further cement its status as America's #1 mattress brand."

Beyond PrecisionFit Coils, the new Sealy Posturepedic collection offers other advanced features:

MAXSUPPORT ™ TECHNOLOGY adds an extra set of coils expertly arranged right where you need it most for the ultimate in targeted support.

™ adds an extra set of coils expertly arranged right where you need it most for the ultimate in targeted support. DURAFLEX™ COIL EDGE uses smaller diameter encased coils to provide a supportive sleeping surface all the way to the edge of the mattress and help prevent sagging over time.

uses smaller diameter encased coils to provide a supportive sleeping surface all the way to the edge of the mattress and help prevent sagging over time. ADVANCED SEALYCHILL™ TECHNOLOGY combines a cooling cover with an enhanced top foam layer to deliver 40% more cooling. *

In addition to superior support, every Sealy Posturepedic is built to last. A series of rigorous testing procedures, including state-of-the-art robotics that simulate multiple years of use and a 500-mile shipping & handling test that ensures mattresses arrive in perfect condition, help to ensure long-lasting durability. Sealy also includes a 10-year warranty on every Sealy Posturepedic mattress they manufacture.

*Based on TraQline consumer survey for 12 months ending 12/31/23.

*Compared to standard MoistureProtect™ treatment on Posturepedic Plus

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 750+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

