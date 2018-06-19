America's #1 Rated Mexican Chain Opens in League City

The first 50 guests who are lined up on opening day, June 25, will receive a special "Tastes of Mexico" offer book that includes monthly coupons for free entrées from June through December. The books, which include offers valued at more than $125, will be given away starting at 11 a.m. Additionally, a raffle will take place on opening day, and 10 lucky guests will be chosen at random to receive enchiladas for one year*.

Abuelo's has consistently been voted the #1 Mexican Restaurant in America by consumers since 2006, as published in the nation's most respected consumer rating magazine. The restaurant's fresh, made-from-scratch menu selections combine authentic standards with the rich, subtle flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine.

"Abuelo's is excited about our newest restaurant in League City," said Robert Lin, president of Food Concepts International, Abuelo's parent company. "We are thrilled to continue expanding Abuelo's in the Houston market. We look forward to sharing our distinct flavors of Mexico with guests and being an active member of the local community."

Abuelo's League City restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For the latest news, rewards and special offers, join Mi Abuelo's Rewards at www.abuelos.com/MiAbuelos. Also, be sure to follow Abuelo's on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/eatabuelos/ or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AbuelosLeagueCity to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions.

*Raffle winners will receive a gift card equal to the value of 52 enchilada plates

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 38 full-service restaurants located in 13 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

Media Contact:

Alexea Candreva

SSPR

719-475-0370

abuelos@sspr.com

