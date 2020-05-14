America's #1 Real Estate Team Launches New COVID-19 Home Assistance Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday May 11th, The Jason Mitchell Group, America's #1 Real Estate Team announced a new program to assist home buyers during the COVID-19 crisis. The Home Assistance Program is designed to donate a percentage of their agents' real estate commission back to the home buyer at close of escrow, saving the buyer thousands of dollars on closing costs.

The Jason Mitchell Group's Home Assistance Program has earmarked $1,000,000 out of future real estate commissions to be applied to buyers who apply online. The reward is a significant offering at 30% of the Realtor commissions at close of escrow. These funds can be used to cover closing costs, prepaids and lender fees. As an example, on a $400,000 home purchase with 3% realtor commissions (equalling $12,000), the client would receive $3,600 of that at closing.

"We're simply doing our part to give back to the community during these hard times. Our mission is to provide home buyers the best representation in the market, while saving them thousands of dollars through our own relief fund. We want to keep the dream of homeownership accessible to everyone.

"Regardless of the situation, everyone in our community is affected by the recent pandemic. As we begin to get back to work, our goal is to allow every person and family to take advantage of our offering. We hope our contributions to the community will serve as a catalyst to real estate sales and appreciation of home values," says President and CEO, Jason Mitchell.

In addition to the Home Assistance Program, The Jason Mitchell Group has also announced listing discounts for homeowners looking to sell their property, regardless if the home is a primary residence, second home or investment property.

SOURCE Jason Mitchell Real Estate

