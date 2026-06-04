America's 250th Anniversary Honored With Limited-Edition Tribute

Celebrating historic engravings, patriotic symbolism, and traditional craftsmanship



SURPRISE, Ariz., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States nears its 250th anniversary in 2026, BlouLlamas Creations is unveiling a commemorative, limited-edition Colt 1911 that pays tribute to America's founding and the symbols that have defined the nation.

Martha Llamas Champion for Freedom Award Recipient Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

The 250th Anniversary 1911 Colt stands as both a collectible heirloom and a tribute to patriotic craftsmanship. Its design weaves together engraved images reflecting American history, founding ideals, and national identity. Highlights include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, the Founding Fathers, Betsy Ross, the American Eagle, the Preamble to the Constitution.

Instead of spotlighting a single emblem, the commemorative design tells a broader story of America's beginnings and the values that have shaped the nation for nearly 250 years.

"As members of American Political Item Collectors (APIC) we wanted to share a fuller story about America's beginnings, from the Revolution and the Declaration of Independence to the ideals that shaped the country," said Martha Llamas, partner at BlouLlamas Creations. "One side highlights the founding era, while the other reflects the America that followed: military service, resilience, patriotism, and the generations that have carried the meaning of liberty forward."

The commemorative Colt 1911 features a polished nickel base with genuine 24-karat gold details. The mix of polished metalwork, gold accents, and intricate engraving gives the piece a ceremonial presence while honoring the classic 1911 design. Only 50 individually numbered pieces will be made, adding to the rarity and appeal of the edition.

This release comes at a time when the nation is reflecting on its history. Across the country, museums, schools, civic groups, historians, collectors, and citizens are preparing to mark America's 250th anniversary. The milestone is expected to renew interest in the nation's founding documents, Revolutionary history, military legacy, and cultural symbols.

For BlouLlamas Creations, the 250th Anniversary 1911 channels that same focus on history through its engraving and design. The company calls the edition a tribute to freedom, sacrifice, strength, unity, justice, and faith, values captured in the imagery throughout the piece.

The Colt 1911 is a landmark in American military history and design. By choosing it for this tribute, BlouLlamas Creations connects with the story of the nation's founding, its military tradition, and the ideals of liberty and service.

While collectors may be drawn to the limited production, the design also appeals to those who appreciate American history, patriotic art, and heirloom-quality craftsmanship. The engravings give the piece a ceremonial feel, making it a conversation starter, a collector's item, and a tribute meant to be passed down.

The message is simple: 250 years of liberty. One nation, forever strong.

"This limited edition Colt is for collectors who value American history, craftsmanship, and the symbols of our nation's founding," Llamas said. "With just 50 numbered pieces, the 250th Anniversary 1911 is a rare tribute to one of the most important milestones in our history."

For more information about BlouLlamas Creations and the 250th Anniversary limited-edition 1911, visit BlouLlamas.com.

About BlouLlamas Creations

BlouLlamas Creations specializes in limited-edition collectible pieces that combine craftsmanship, detailed engraving, historical themes, and patriotic design. Their work is made for collectors who value American symbolism, and heirloom-quality artistry.

Media Contact

Martha Llamas

480 577-9574

[email protected]

SOURCE BlouLlamas Creations